Organic Cost Share Application Period Open

Release Date: June 23, 2021

Media Contact: Morgan Cavitt, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5041, morgan.cavitt@wisconsin.gov

MADISON – Organic food producers and processors have until October 31, 2021 to apply for reimbursement of costs related to organic certification through the USDA National Organic Program. In Wisconsin, this federal funding is administered through the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).​

Farms and businesses that produce, process, or package certified organic agricultural products are eligible to be reimbursed for 50 percent of certification-related costs (up to $500 per category of certification) for expenses paid from October 1, 2020 - September 30, 2021. Farms and businesses must be located in Wisconsin and currently certified as organic or actively seeking certification through an accredited organization during that time.

Applications materials and instructions can be found online at the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP)'s Organic Cost Share Program webpage: https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Growing_WI/OrganicFarmingAndFood.aspx

Applications must be mailed to DATCP-DAD, Organic Cost Share Program, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708 or emailed to datcporganiccostshare@wi.gov. Questions about the Wisconsin Organic Cost Share Program and application process should contact Andrew Bernhardt, DATCP Organic Agriculture Programs Specialist, at datcporganiccostshare@wi.gov or 608-572-0512.

The funding for this popular program originated in the 2002 Federal Farm Bill and was renewed in the 2014 Federal Farm Bill. Funding comes from the federal government through the USDA National Organic Program. DATCP administers the funding for Wisconsin.

