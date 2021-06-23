Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Rhode Island Pension Fund Investment Continues Strong Performance, Earning $163 Million in May

At the close of May, the Rhode Island Pension Fund earned $163 million, after recently reaching a historic high value of $10 billion and continuing its strong growth despite market volatility.

"We are breaking new records with a prudent Back-to-Basics strategy, strengthening retirement security for thousands of Rhode Islanders," said General Treasurer Seth Magaziner.

In May, the pension system returned 1.63%, significantly outperforming a standard 60% stock / 40% bond portfolio, which would have returned 1.06% for the month. Fiscal Year to Date, the pension fund has earned 23.49%, outperforming a benchmark of 60% stocks and 40% bonds, which would have returned 20.89% for the same period.

The Rhode Island Pension Fund has consistently outperformed its peers in recent years under Treasurer Magaziner's Back-to-Basics strategy which prioritizes long-term growth and stability, and includes a crisis protection class to stabilize the pension fund during times of market volatility.

Additional information about the fund, including the 'Back-to-Basics' investment strategy, performance, and detailed information about its managers are published online as part of Treasurer Magaziner's "Transparent Treasury" initiative at investments.treasury.ri.gov.

Note: All performance is reported on a "net of fees" basis.

# # #

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

