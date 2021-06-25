Andy Splichal, Chosen One of L.A.’s 100 Most Fascinating People for 2021

Andy Splichal

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy Splichal, acclaimed online marketing strategist, and author, has been chosen by the “Best of Los Angeles Award” community as one of L.A.’s 100 most fascinating people, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the “Best of Los Angeles Award” community.

“As a premier online marketing strategist and author, Andy Splichal has earned a place on L.A. 100 Most Fascinating People list” said DeRose.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed six years ago and consists of over 7,500 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Andy Splichal of True Online Presence into our L.A. 100 most Fascinating List."

Andy Splichal is a dynamic marketing expert with over a decade and a half of experience in Internet marketing. Andy created his own search engine-marketing service where he would deal with small to mid-sized e-commerce enterprises and bingo; True Online Presence was born. True Online Presence specializes in increasing revenues and profitability for both professional services and e-commerce firms by offering a number of high-impact services such as PPC Management, Lead Generation, and Comparison Shopping Engine Management.

Andy's clients include businesses of varying sizes, but regardless of size, one constant remains - "we optimize revenues by focusing on increasing profitable website traffic." All of the company's initiatives are founded on experience and an examination of analytics in order to provide data-driven suggestions that have been shown to enhance profitability. Since 2014, Andy has used these two guiding principles to separate True Online Presence from the large search engine marketing agencies:

1) Limits the number of private clients that he would accept

2) Uses a flat fee per month pricing structure instead of charging based on a percentage of ad dollars spent

Working with a few private clients, some of whom he has worked with since 2014, has been gratifying for him. "I still had a calling that I should be doing more to share my knowledge and vast experience in the moving realm of online advertising."

Splichal is also the author of the Make Each Click Count book series, host of the Make Each Click Count podcast and founder of Make Each Click Count University. New episodes of the Make Each Click Count Podcast, are released each Friday and can be found on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Podcast, Apple Podcast and www.makeeachclickcount.com/podcast.

