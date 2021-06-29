IBM i2 Analyst’s Notebook selected by USSOCOM as the Enterprise Solution for Link Analytics
Proven Link Analytical Software used by Federal, DoD, and Law Enforcement Agencies to be installed, deployed, and trained throughout USSOCOM by Blue Light LLC.FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Special Operations Command or USSOCOM has selected the IBM i2 Analyst’s Notebook Enterprise Insight Analysis solution as the link analytics software to be used by the thousands of analysts throughout its command.
IBM i2 Analyst’s Notebook is a proven analytical solution with over 25 years of proven performance proving link analytics for military/DoD, National Security, and Law Enforcement requirements. Its ability to identify hidden and non-obvious relations in vast amounts of data makes it the predominant software program used in counterterrorism, anti-money laundering, and military intelligence operations for “deep dive” link analytics and data visualization.
“We’re honored to be selected to provide the i2 Analyst’s Notebook software and technical services to support USSOCOM’s analytical needs,” said Blue Light’s Chief Executive Officer, Bruce Parkman. “As a company owned and operated by retired SOF, military, and Law Enforcement Analysts, we relish the opportunity to apply our extensive i2 ANB expertise to bring USSOCOM analysts the advanced analytical capabilities that Analyst’s Notebook brings. With the new improvements in data connectivity that the i2 Connect release brings and the ability to leverage cutting edge technologies such as unstructured text searching, federated searching and alerting, geospatial analytics, facial recognition engines, and open-source data sources, IBM i2 Analyst’s Notebook can access and visualize more disparate data in a single pane of glass than ever before.”
About Blue Light
As the largest reseller and support provider for the i2 Analyst’s Notebook portfolio of products in North America, Blue Light specializes in bundled IBM i2 security solutions and cutting-edge technologies to address National Security, violent crimes, fraud, physical security, and risk management problems. The company’s patented Blue Fusion middleware technology provides federated search and alerting capabilities and allows technologies to easily connect to any disparate data source so analysts can easily import disparate data into any visualization capability, like i2 Analyst’s Notebook to see their data in a single pane of glass while saving up to 80% of their time. Blue light - The i2 Experts. www.bluelightllc.com
