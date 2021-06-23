Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Russia says it fired warning photographs on British warship however Britain denies the declare

The UK Defense Ministry denied Moscow’s accusation, saying that the British warship, HMS Defender, was making legal and innocent passage in the Black Sea.

Russia said HMS Defender went three kilometers (1.9 miles) inside Russian territory off Cape Fiolent in Crimea just before noon local time on Wednesday. A nation’s territorial waters extend 12 nautical miles (22.2 kilometers) from its coastline. Any foreign warship going past that limit would need permission of the country to do so.

Shortly after that, an Su-24M attack jet dropped bombs and a coastal patrol ship fired warning shots in front of the British destroyer, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a report from Russian State Media TASS.

British officials pushed back on the Russian allegations.

