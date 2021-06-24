Aqilliz Partners with Consumer Data and Privacy Management Platform LayerFive

The partnership will ensure greater privacy-compliance and data management standards throughout the customer journey across both companies’ global clientele

USA, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aqilliz, the first of its kind technological infrastructure that strives to create a privacy-compliant audience marketplace, has announced a strategic partnership with LayerFive, a leading unified consumer data and privacy management Software as a Service (SaaS) platform. By working together, both Aqilliz and LayerFive’s global clientele will benefit from unifying consumer data and greater privacy compliance across all their audience targeting and campaign efforts. Ethical use of consumer data for activation is at the heart of what Aqilliz strives to offer. This partnership ensures that all marketing insights and consumer data are sourced, secured and activated according to relevant data protection frameworks.

The partnership will enable Aqilliz to access LayerFive’s proprietary Unified Consumer Data Platform to leverage their 360° Marketing Insights with Omni Channel Attribution, and their Interactive Privacy Portal, for its enterprise clients, bolstering the company’s suite of privacy-compliant marketing technology tools. With LayerFive’s presence in the US market, Aqilliz will also benefit from increased market exposure to potential domestic clients. In return, LayerFive will allow its clients to benefit from Aqilliz’s holistic suite of blockchain-based marketing technology, spanning across identity resolution, programmatic campaign optimization, and dynamic rewards settlement.

Gowthaman Ragothaman, CEO of Aqilliz, said: “As the reality of a cookieless marketing ecosystem continues to loom over the industry, it’s now more important than ever that privacy is at the heart of every brand’s marketing tech stack. In light of that, this partnership with LayerFive will help us foster greater transparency and consumer protections to create a compliant audience marketplace to the benefit of brands and customers alike.”

LayerFive’s suite of products allows for the end-to-end implementation of privacy-oriented tools at every stage of the customer journey. These tools include the following:

Unified Consumer Data platform consolidates all of the enterprise consumer data to generate a holistic consent-based private consumer identity graph. With a unified consumer profile, brands benefit from improved marketing ROI and deeper consumer buyer’s journey analytics.

360° Marketing Insights with Omni-Channel Attribution provides a consolidated view of the complete customer buying experience, combines ad results data, and provides an attributed view of ad spend performance.

Interactive Privacy Portal allows consumers to access and update their data any time, enabling them to opt-in and out of marketing messages and request deletion of their personal information. Leveraging the Portal, brands can easily comply with data privacy regulations.

Sushil Goel, CEO of LayerFive, said: “Throughout the past year, privacy initiatives such as deprecation of third-party cookies have radically upended the ways in which brands are forced to reach new and existing customers while revealing new challenges in data compliance. As brands continue to navigate growing swathes of data, it’s critical that they have the tools to navigate this new digital reality. We’re excited to be partnering with Aqilliz as we work together to re-architect a new marketing ecosystem for an increasingly privacy-centric world.”

LayerFive was founded with the goal of radically changing the way in which enterprises can leverage their own consumer data. Powered by its innovative artificial intelligence (AI) technology, LayerFive resolves cross-device digital identities and offers identity life cycle management to continuously improve business outcomes. Based in California, LayerFive counts both American and international brands such as BILLY Footwear, Soosul.shop, Danodan, Paxio and many others, among its global list of clients.

Founded in 2019, Aqilliz aims to provide solutions that transform processes to optimize campaign performance, secure the privacy of data, remove fraud, and engineer valued outcomes. Rooted in the pillars of unification, discovery, and engagement, Aqilliz strives to benefit brands, platforms, and consumers alike by delivering solutions that ensure privacy-compliant personalization. To date, Aqilliz has partnered and worked with leading industry names and brands across the fast moving consumer goods and mobile food delivery sectors.

About Aqilliz

Aqilliz is a first of its kind technological infrastructure that strives to create a more collaborative digital marketing ecosystem. Rooted in the pillars of unification, discovery, and engagement, Aqilliz benefits brands, platforms, and consumers alike by delivering solutions that ensure privacy-compliant personalization. Powered by a range of emerging technologies, Aqilliz offers an independent and interoperable platform to unify the technologies within the marketing ecosystem, enabling significant network effects that maximize cost-savings while generating greater productivity and efficiency for clients.

About Layerfive

LayerFive Inc. is a provider of a SaaS based Unified Customer Data Platform, enabling companies to address the challenges of Omni-channel Attribution and Privacy Compliance. LayerFive uses AI technology to provide a comprehensive consumer identity graph that resolves known and anonymous consumer identities across all enterprise data sources, marketing channels and devices. Organizations gain deep consumer journey analytics with segmentation capabilities by integrating all consumer interactions from their enterprise website, app, customer service, loyalty and other systems. LayerFive identifies what’s working and what’s not working to drive revenue while ensuring consumers' privacy choices are honored across the digital marketing ecosystem.

