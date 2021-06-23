Sky Systemz Partnering with Local Governments For Easy Payment Access
Software allows municipalities to take payments onlineLEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, USA, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sky Systemz has begun partnering with local governments in an effort to provide an easy way for citizens to pay bills and citations online and in-person.
In an effort to lessen the headache of dealing with long lines at city government buildings, Sky has swooped in with a solution for both the municipalities and the communities they support.
Sky’s software seamlessly integrates with city record keeping and allows cities to process payments without monthly fees or contracts. Sky then provides online portals where people can complete these transactions without having to make the trip down to a government center.
“We are very pleased to begin working with local government agencies to not only process payments, but modernize the customer experience with websites, online portals, and mobile payments among other types.” said CEO Brian Nichols
Nichols continued, “This is a service that will be noticed and appreciated by residents in local communities.”
Some of these common transactions could be processed with Sky’s software:
Paying water and electric bills
New/Renew Drivers Licensing
Vehicle/Boat/RV Tags and Tax
Marriage Licensing
Permits and Driving Tests fees
Deeds and marriage licenses
Property Taxes
Posting Bond
For more information on Sky Systemz visit skysystemz.com.
Sky Systemz is a cloud-based payment processing system and business management software company. With no contracts and no monthly fees, Sky services businesses nationwide who want to grow their business while keeping more of their profits.
Mike Carr
Sky Systemz
+1 859.630.5558
mikecarr@skysystemz.com