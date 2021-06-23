Attorney General Paxton joined a multistate coalition demanding that congressional leaders include the Hyde Amendment in this year’s budget. President Biden’s proposed budget clearly omits the amendment that protects taxpayers and has been reenacted with bipartisan support every year since Roe v. Wade was decided. The Hyde Amendment ensures that federal funds will not be used for abortion purposes, which protects citizens from being forced to contribute to something that clearly infringes on their religious beliefs. President Biden claims that he could not justify leaving millions of women without access to abortions, but the U.S. Supreme Court has made it clear that this “right” is not a taxpayer-backed guarantee.

“Under the guise of healthcare, President Biden expects hard-earned taxpayer dollars to pay for abortions, a procedure that clearly violates the deeply-held religious beliefs of many Americans,” General Paxton said. “For decades, this amendment has aided in protecting religious freedom, and its removal is a dramatic departure from the Supreme Court’s precedent.”

Read the letter here.