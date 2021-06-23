Diversity Action Alliance Hosts Inaugural DE&I Learning and Networking Event

DAA Logo PepsiCo logo

Spotlighting Best DEI Practices Across Public Relations and Communications Industry, Featuring Alencia Johnson, Soledad O’Brien and Ellen McGirt

PepsiCo is proud to partner with the DAA to drive forward such an important initiative.” — Chris Kuechenmeister

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Diversity Action Alliance (DAA), a coalition of public relations and communications leaders, will host its first Virtual Diversity Dinner Event themed Accelerating DE&I through Profound Actions: Do Better, Do More, presented by PepsiCo on June 24, 2021, at 6 p.m. ET.

This inaugural event will showcase some of the work that the communications industry has done on DEI in response to the past year’s revelations, as well as feature moving keynote speeches from industry influencers that inspire continued efforts towards a more diverse and inclusive industry. Attendees will also have the opportunity to network with peers to candidly discuss DEI efforts and lessons learned within their organizations.

This event will be Co-Chaired by David Brown, Professor and Diversity Advisor to the Office of the Dean of Klein College of Media and Communication at Temple University, and Chris Kuechenmeister, SVP of Communications at PepsiCo.

“The event theme is meant to encourage accelerated action and inspire the industry overall to prompt meaningful movement on DE&I across organizational levels,” said Brown. “I greatly applaud the effort the DAA is undertaking to authentically share best practices with the industry so we can collectively move towards a more inclusive profession.”

The spotlight portion of the program will feature individuals and organizations who jumped into action, responding authentically and powerfully to the racial reckoning in our workplaces and communities. The event will also include keynote speeches from communication industry influencers including, broadcast journalist, Soledad O’Brien; Fortune Senior Editor, Ellen McGirt; and Alencia Johnson, Founder and CIO at 1063 West Broad.

Kuechenmeister stated, “This event will allow us to hear first-hand from three distinguished leaders in our industry, who have each illuminated and driven change on topics of race, culture and social justice within their respective careers. Their stories will serve to inspire and motivate all of us in our efforts to move the needle forward on DE&I within the communications industry, and PepsiCo is proud to partner with the DAA to drive forward such an important initiative.”

Current sponsors of this event include PepsiCo, BNY Mellon, The Home Depot, Procter & Gamble, Zeno Group, The Page Center, Roger and Lynne Bolton, Real Chemistry, Zeno Group, and Gagen Macdonald.

About the Diversity Action Alliance

The Diversity Action Alliance (DAA) is a coalition of Public Relations and communications leaders joining forces to accelerate progress in achieving meaningful and tangible results in diversity, equity and inclusion across our profession. The DAA’s goal is to achieve continuous improvement for professionals of color as measured by recruitment, retention and representation at all levels. For more information about the Diversity Action Alliance, visit https://www.diversityactionalliance.org/ and follow the DAA on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.