Sims Coaching Group Launches $5,000 Grant Program for Small Business Owners

Sims Coaching Group

Sims Coaching Group has partnered with Small Business Breakthroughs Magazine to provide $5,000 grant assistance to help small business recover from pandemic.

Services provided by this grant have helped some businesses double their revenues within 60 days of implementation.” — Roddric W. Sims

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sims Coaching Group’s goals are to assist aspiring entrepreneurs and current small business owners maximize their potential by helping them identify and overcome roadblocks to personal and professional success. Small Business Breakthroughs Magazine’s primary mission is to provide training, resources and support to small business owners making less than $2 million in annual revenue. Due to the current economic crisis, these organizations are partnering together to offer five grants of up to $5,000 for small businesses in the Chicago metro area during the calendar year of 2021. These grants are offered to help small business owners obtain specific strategies and services that they can use to evolve current business processes and elevate deflated revenues due to the current pandemic. These grants will allow for the services selected by the business owner to be provided at a significantly reduced cost by Sims Coaching Group.



Eligibility:

1. 2019 revenues between $50,000 up to $2,000,000

2. Experienced a decline of at least 10% in monthly revenue during 2020

3. Located within the Chicago metro area

4. Plan to use services during the 2021 calendar year.

Requirements:

Email Sims Coaching Group at info@SCGSmallBizAcademy.com and include your contact information (phone number, email address, and website URL).

There are no fees required to apply for this grant and no repayment is required.

About Sims Coaching Group:

Sims Coaching Group can be found on the web at https://scgsmallbizacademy.com/. It is a leading entrepreneurship coaching and small-business consulting firm. The company provides entrepreneurs with customized solutions they need to grow their small businesses, including interactive coaching, business development resources and an online learning platform. Founded by Roddric W. Sims, Sims Coaching Group is based in Chicago, IL and has coached and consulted clients worldwide.

About Small Business Breakthroughs magazine:

Small Business Breakthroughs magazine can be found on the web at https://smallbusinessbreakthroughsmag.com/. It is dedicated to the success of business owners and offers state-of-the-art training and resources. It regularly features articles about business icons such as Dan Kennedy, Gary Vee, Seth Godin, Les Brown, Mark Cuban, and many more.