Bevmax Office Centers Now Making Ready-to-Use Office Space Available in 24 Hours at Four Locations in NYC

An industry leader in providing corporate office space in New York City has made it quicker and easier than ever before to use its office space.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Bevmax Office Centers announced today that it is now making ready-to-use office space available in 24 hours at four convenient locations in New York City.

“Contact us today, and your team room, office, office suite, or shared office space will be ready with high-speed internet and furniture tomorrow,” said Rick Feld, CEO, and spokesperson for Bevmax Office Centers. “We can be reached at (212) 710-0500.”

The four locations are:

• Tribeca & Soho, 40 Worth Street, New York, NY, 10013.

• Plaza District, 485 Madison Avenue, New York, NY, 10022.

• Columbus Circle, 5 Columbus Circle, New York, NY, 10019.

• Upper West Side, 33 West 60th Street, New York, NY, 10023.

“All of the offices feature an oversized reception area with an experienced receptionist to greet clients and visitors,” Feld revealed before adding, “Each of the receptionists will work diligently to improve your everyday business operations by providing secretarial, administrative, and technical services.

Feld explained that With Bevmax Office Centers, individuals do not have to spend the time and expense involved with building office space, buying furniture, hiring a receptionist, installing a telephone system, making arrangements for Internet access, and wiring an office network.

“We do it for you with the finest shared office space services and amenities,” Feld pointed out.

Serviced Office Space Includes:

• Prestigious, Class A office tower

• Fully furnished private offices

• State-of-the-art digital telephone system with voice messaging

• Reception area and receptionist to greet visitors

• Pantry with daily coffee service

• 24/7 building access

• Use of conference rooms

• Mail handling

• Daily office cleaning

• High speed Internet access

For more information, please visit bevmaxoffice.com/services and https://bevmaxoffice.com/about-us/.

About Bevmax Office Centers

Bevmax Office Centers offer professional and prestigious corporate office space in New York City that is perfect for small and medium-sized companies. Each office is equipped with state-of-the-art telephone and high-speed Internet access, complete with professional secretarial and office services.

Contact Details:

485 Madison Avenue

New York, NY 10022

United States