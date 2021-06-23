Work visas: Biden made it simpler to get them. This is why international staff nonetheless cannot get to the US
But months later, many foreign workers still can’t get to the US.
The issue is layered, with processing backlogs, Covid-19 restrictions and competition from other countries all playing a role.
A visa is a travel document, affixed to a passport, granting citizens from foreign countries permission to enter the United States for a certain purpose, whether it’s a business trip, a family vacation or a student exchange program.
Unlike passports, visas are issued by the country a traveler is intending to visit and there are dozens of different types of visas covering an array of travel purposes and countries of origin.
Nonimmigrant visas are for visitors and temporary workers, and immigrant visas are for individuals who are relocating to the United States permanently.
What are the current visa rules for foreign workers?
The White House this spring didn’t renew a Trump administration ban on H-1B and other temporary work-based visas. The decision opened the visa process again to a wide range…