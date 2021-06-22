DC Department of Motor Vehicles to Resume Walk-in Service Beginning Week of July 19

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that DC Department of Motor Vehicles (DC DMV) Service Centers and Adjudication Services will return to walk-in service beginning the week of July 19, 2021. DC DMV will honor all appointments made through Saturday, July 17, 2021 but none will be available after that date. In addition, two DC DMV locations will have special weekend hours to accommodate residents.

In-person service becomes available on a first-come, first-serve basis at Adjudication Services starting Monday, July 19, 2021, and at all DMV Service Centers starting Tuesday, July 20, 2021. As DC DMV transitions away from "appointment only" service, the agency notes that residents can still make appointments for any available or cancelled appointments through July 17. Scheduling road tests for commercial and noncommercial driver licenses will remain by appointment only.

Additionally, residents can take advantage of special weekend hours for in-person services at DC DMV’s 95 M Street SW location and Inspection Station on the following dates:

Sunday, June 27, 2021

Saturday, July 3, 2021

Sunday, July 11, 2021

Sunday, July 18, 2021

On those dates, the hours for 95 M Street SW will be 8:15 am to 4 pm. The Inspection Station will be open from 6 am to 2 pm to further accommodate new residents who may need a vehicle inspection before converting their out-of-state vehicle to DC title and tags, as well as residents requiring an inspection renewal. The Inspection Station operates on a first come, first serve basis. For its regular Spring/Summer hours, go here. Also note that the Self-Service (OBD) Vehicle Inspection Kiosk is open 24/7 for inspection renewals for vehicle models 2005 and newer.

Tips for Using DC DMV Services

Determine if you can “Skip the Trip” : Most necessary services are available online, by mail, and through the DC DMV mobile app. For example, renewals for vehicle registration are only available through those methods—they are not conducted in-person.

: Most necessary services are available online, by mail, and through the DC DMV mobile app. For example, renewals for vehicle registration are only available through those methods—they are not conducted in-person. Use the online Document Verification Guide: If residents do need in-person services, this tool walks through the various documents needed to complete driver license, identification card, or vehicle transactions to ensure they have what they need before arriving at a DC DMV location.

online Document Verification Guide: If residents do need in-person services, this tool walks through the various documents needed to complete driver license, identification card, or vehicle transactions to ensure they have what they need before arriving at a DC DMV location. Check location hours: Go to dmv.dc.gov or call 311 for days and hours of operation to specific locations before making an in-person trip.

Today’s announcement does NOT impact the enforcement of valid inspections and vehicle registrations that took effect on June 1, 2021. DC DMV recently took actions such as extending the time to renew expired driver licenses and identification (ID) cards to September 9, 2021, to give residents a greater opportunity to conduct in-person services.