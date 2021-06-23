Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 24, 2021

 

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

June 23, 2021                                                            

Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 24, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

SOC I =SERVICE ORGANIZATION CONTROL

* = MULTIPLE AUDIT REPORTS INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

 

Adams

Sprigg Township

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

State Housing Authority Risk Pool Associates, Inc.

  IPA

12/01/2019 TO 11/30/2020

 

 

 

Belmont

Village of Belmont

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Carroll

Carroll County

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Coshocton

Coshocton County Agricultural Society

  IPA

12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

New Albany Community Improvement Corporation

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hancock

Hancock County Agricultural Society

  IPA

12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020

 

 

 

Hardin

Southeast Hardin Northwest Union Joint Fire District

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Licking

Jersey Township

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Monroe Township

 

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Newark Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Mahoning

Ohio Housing Authority Property and Casualty, Inc.

  IPA

12/01/2019 TO 11/30/2020

 

 

 

Medina

Lafayette Township

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Medina City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Miami

Community Improvement Corporation of Troy

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Miami County Public Health District

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Montgomery

Dayton Arcade New Community Authority

 

05/15/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Morrow

Gilead Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Muskingum

Highland Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Noble

Stock Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Pike

Pike County Agricultural Society

  IPA

12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020

 

 

 

Preble

Village of West Elkton

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Richland

Franklin Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ross

Concord Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ross County Land Reutilization Corporation

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Sandusky

Sandusky County Agricultural Society

  IPA

12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020

 

 

 

Seneca

Seneca County Agricultural Society

  IPA

12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020

 

 

 

Stark

Village of East Sparta

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Trumbull

Bristol Public Library

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Newton Falls Public Library

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Tuscarawas

Warren Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Van Wert

City of Van Wert

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Vinton

Elk Township

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Jackson Township

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Washington

Washington County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wayne

Chippewa Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Wayne County Public Library

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Williams

Williams County Agricultural Society

  IPA

12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020

 

 

 

 
       

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

