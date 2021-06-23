Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 24, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 24, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
SOC I =SERVICE ORGANIZATION CONTROL
* = MULTIPLE AUDIT REPORTS INCLUDED
Adams
Sprigg Township
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
State Housing Authority Risk Pool Associates, Inc.
IPA
12/01/2019 TO 11/30/2020
Belmont
Village of Belmont
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Carroll
Carroll County
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Coshocton
Coshocton County Agricultural Society
IPA
12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020
Franklin
New Albany Community Improvement Corporation
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Hancock
Hancock County Agricultural Society
IPA
12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020
Hardin
Southeast Hardin Northwest Union Joint Fire District
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Licking
Jersey Township
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Monroe Township
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Newark Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Mahoning
Ohio Housing Authority Property and Casualty, Inc.
IPA
12/01/2019 TO 11/30/2020
Medina
Lafayette Township
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Medina City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Miami
Community Improvement Corporation of Troy
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Miami County Public Health District
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Montgomery
Dayton Arcade New Community Authority
05/15/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Morrow
Gilead Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Muskingum
Highland Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Noble
Stock Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Pike
Pike County Agricultural Society
IPA
12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020
Preble
Village of West Elkton
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Richland
Franklin Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Ross
Concord Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Ross County Land Reutilization Corporation
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Sandusky
Sandusky County Agricultural Society
IPA
12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020
Seneca
Seneca County Agricultural Society
IPA
12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020
Stark
Village of East Sparta
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Trumbull
Bristol Public Library
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Newton Falls Public Library
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Tuscarawas
Warren Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Van Wert
City of Van Wert
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Vinton
Elk Township
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Jackson Township
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Washington
Washington County Soil and Water Conservation District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wayne
Chippewa Local School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Wayne County Public Library
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Williams
Williams County Agricultural Society
IPA
12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020
