For Immediate Release:

June 23, 2021

Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 24, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY SOC I =SERVICE ORGANIZATION CONTROL * = MULTIPLE AUDIT REPORTS INCLUDED Adams Sprigg Township IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 State Housing Authority Risk Pool Associates, Inc. IPA 12/01/2019 TO 11/30/2020 Belmont Village of Belmont 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Carroll Carroll County IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Coshocton Coshocton County Agricultural Society IPA 12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020 Franklin New Albany Community Improvement Corporation IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Hancock Hancock County Agricultural Society IPA 12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020 Hardin Southeast Hardin Northwest Union Joint Fire District IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Licking Jersey Township IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Monroe Township Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Newark Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Mahoning Ohio Housing Authority Property and Casualty, Inc. IPA 12/01/2019 TO 11/30/2020 Medina Lafayette Township IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Medina City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Miami Community Improvement Corporation of Troy 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Miami County Public Health District IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Montgomery Dayton Arcade New Community Authority 05/15/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Morrow Gilead Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Muskingum Highland Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Noble Stock Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Pike Pike County Agricultural Society IPA 12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020 Preble Village of West Elkton 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Richland Franklin Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Ross Concord Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Ross County Land Reutilization Corporation 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Sandusky Sandusky County Agricultural Society IPA 12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020 Seneca Seneca County Agricultural Society IPA 12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020 Stark Village of East Sparta IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Trumbull Bristol Public Library IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Newton Falls Public Library IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Tuscarawas Warren Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Van Wert City of Van Wert 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Vinton Elk Township IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Jackson Township IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Washington Washington County Soil and Water Conservation District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wayne Chippewa Local School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Wayne County Public Library IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Williams Williams County Agricultural Society IPA 12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov