Althera Announces Savings Program with Walgreens for Roszet (rosuvastatin and ezetimibe) tablets
Roszet Savings Program will be available in Walgreens pharmacies nationwide. Eligible self-pay patients may pay as little as $49 per month.
-- Roszet (rosuvastatin and ezetimibe) is a new FDA approved medicine that has the potential to deliver powerful reductions of LDL-C, or bad cholesterol, of up to 72% --
-- Roszet contains two medicines, rosuvastatin and ezetimibe, that work together to lower cholesterol --
Althera Pharmaceuticals, a company focused on heart health, has launched a Savings Program, available at Walgreens pharmacies nationwide, for its new, FDA approved, once-daily Roszet (rosuvastatin and ezetimibe) tablets.
Roszet is approved to be used, along with diet, in adults with high cholesterol levels to reduce low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) or bad cholesterol and, alone or together with other LDL-lowering medicines, in adults with a type of genetic lipid disorder called homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) to reduce LDL-C.
Eligible self-pay patients may get Roszet at Walgreens for as little as $49 per month for a three-month prescription or $59 for one month’s supply. This program will also be available at Duane Reade stores, which are part of the Walgreens network. Program details, including terms and conditions, are now available at Walgreens and Duane Reade stores.
Approximately 78 percent of the U.S. population lives within five miles of a Walgreens or Duane Reade store.
“High prescription drug prices are of concern to most Americans. Our Savings Program, developed in collaboration with Walgreens, demonstrates our deep commitment to making Roszet affordable for patients. Roszet is a highly effective once-daily medicine that can help many patients lower LDL-C and get to their doctor recommended goals. This program is another important step in our mission to make Roszet widely available and affordable.” said Sanjeev Agarwal, CEO of Althera Pharmaceuticals.
“Walgreens is committed to improving affordability and access for all of our patients, especially for highly prevalent conditions such as heart disease. This program is an important step in furthering our mission to champion the health and well-being of communities in America.” said Rick Gates, Senior Vice President of Pharmacy at Walgreens.
Please visit www.roszet.com for more information and updates about the program.
Roszet Indications, Dosage and Other Select Information
Roszet is indicated, as an adjunct to diet, in adults with primary non-familial hyperlipidemia to reduce low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), and alone or as an adjunct to other LDL-C lowering therapies in adults with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) to reduce LDL-C.
Roszet is available as a once-daily tablet with rosuvastatin/ezetimibe dosages of 5 mg/10 mg, 10 mg/10 mg, 20 mg/10 mg and 40 mg/10 mg.
Roszet has the potential to reduce LDL cholesterol by as much as 72% with the 40 mg/10 mg dose and by 64% with 10 mg/10mg dose. This level of LDL-reduction derives from both the statin component, rosuvastatin, which can reduce LDL cholesterol by 63% on the highest dose and 52% on 10 mg dose, and the ezetimibe component, which gives an 25% incremental LDL drop when added to statins.
ROSZET IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
Roszet is not for everyone. Do not take Roszet if you are nursing, pregnant or may become pregnant, have liver problems or repeated blood tests showing possible liver problems, or are allergic to ezetimibe, rosuvastatin or any of the ingredients in Roszet.
Tell your doctor right away if you have any of the following symptoms of allergic reactions - swelling of the face, lips, tongue, and/or throat which makes it difficult to swallow or breathe, breathing problems or wheezing, feeling dizzy or faint, rash or hives, Itching.
Tell your doctor right away if you have muscle pain, tenderness or weakness, especially if you have a fever or feel tired. If you have muscle problems that do not go away even after your doctor told you to stop taking Roszet, your doctor may do further tests to diagnose the cause of your muscle problems. Your doctor may do blood tests to check your liver before you start taking Roszet and if you have symptoms of liver problems while you take Roszet. Tell your doctor if you have the following symptoms of liver problems - feel tired or weak, upper belly pain, yellowing of your skin or the whites of your eyes, loss of appetite, dark urine.
The most common side effects of Roszet include headache, weakness, diarrhea, dizziness, pain (back, hands, legs), nausea, constipation, joint pain, stomach pain, muscle aches and pains, common cold and flu, runny nose and sore throat, tiredness.
These are not all the possible side effects of ROSZET. Tell your doctor if you have any side effect that bothers you or that does not go away.
Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or at www.fda.gov/medwatch.
Please see Full Prescribing Information available at roszetrx.com for more details on the risks with using Roszet.
About Althera
Althera is a privately held pharmaceutical company located in Morristown, NJ. Althera is focused on advancing Heart Health and is committed to providing doctors and their patients important options for treating cardiovascular disease. Althera, along with its partners, has launched the rosuvastatin and ezetimibe combination in 25 countries in Europe and is working on additional launches across the world. For more information visit www.altherapharma.com.
