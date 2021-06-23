Green Energy Biofuel Featured on NPR’s South Carolina Business Review

BioJoe Renwick Green Energy Biofuel has railcar service into and out of its waste processing facility near Aiken, South Carolina. Through ReSoil, Green Energy Biofuel's recently acquired composting facility, the company can offer landfill-free disposal options for industrial-scale processors.

BioJoe Renwick shares with listeners how his growing recycling enterprise, Green Energy Biofuel, has become more diversified and adaptive through the pandemic.

WINNSBORO, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BioJoe Renwick, co-founder and owner of recycling firm Green Energy Biofuel, was recently featured on National Public Radio’s South Carolina Business Review podcast with host Mike Switzer.



The popular segment on South Carolina Public Radio gave Renwick an opportunity to update listeners on Green Energy Biofuel’s expansion over the past several years from a small, local grease collection and biodiesel production company in the Midlands to a much larger, regional recycling business capable of processing far more than just used cooking oil.



With three grease processing facilities—two in South Carolina (Winnsboro and Aiken) and one in Tennessee (Knoxville)—Green Energy Biofuel is now capable of refining industrial-scale volumes of any waste that contains grease, including the lowest quality, hardest-to-process material. The Aiken processing center has its own rail spur and can accommodate railcar loads of waste, in addition to tanker trucks. The company is also permitted for treatment of wastewater from large food processors such as Tyson Foods, for example.



Renwick also shared with Switzer how the coronavirus pandemic has affected Green Energy Biofuel’s business. With most restaurants having to shut down or endure significantly reduced patron throughput, used cooking oil generation dropped precipitously starting in March 2020 through the first quarter of 2021. Green Energy Biofuel lost a quarter of its collection accounts as a result. But this hasn’t slowed Renwick or the Green Energy Biofuel team down. In fact, during the throws of the pandemic, the company made a strategic move to expand into processing a different type of waste—solid, organic material.



In December 2020, Green Energy Biofuel acquired ReSoil in Elgin, South Carolina, helping the company—and its clients—become zero-landfill stewards of the environment. Since then, significant investment has been put into the site, helping it run more efficiently in order to move more solid, organic waste in and more compost out.



Although Green Energy Biofuel’s ReSoil facility sells tons of high-quality compost in bulk, Renwick told Switzer his new venture will soon focus on bagging the nutrient-rich material for sale in local markets.



The company has also added numerous industrial services now offered to its clients, including line-jetting, tank cleaning and hood servicing. To learn more about the ReSoil composting facility or Green Energy Biofuel’s industrial services, click here.