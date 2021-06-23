Cosmic Announces the Launch of Impact Frame, a Framework Helping Artists & Storytellers Boost their Impact & Income
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cosmic Foundation is oﬃcially launching and announcing the Impact Frame, a groundbreaking framework primarily designed for impact-driven artists, inﬂuencers and content creators who seek to eﬀortlessly boost recognition and income from their productions and score audience engagement in a way that truly supports systemic change.
Developed by Camille Duran, the Impact Frame guides its users by addressing the key errors most impact-driven artists, storytellers and content creators make when attempting to “change the world”, These errors often lead to struggle, frustration and missed opportunities across the production process.
“Most impact-driven stories and productions are today stuck into the abyss of awareness-raising” says Cosmic Foundation’s founder Camille Duran, who identiﬁed the burning issue within his own productions, and through the campaigns, he has been supporting since 2013. “As humans, we are sensitive to an issue and we want to tell the world about it, it’s the intuitive approach. But what happens when our storytelling is actually counterproductive, or simply fails to mobilise “beyond the choir”? A large majority of the change stories get lost in the global noise of social issues and when they ﬁnd an audience, they fail to truly create engagement. By watching dramatic “docu-spiracies” for instance, we all experienced the fact that awareness-raising most often triggers audience denial. How can stories and artistic productions actually lead to systemic change? One day, I decided to confront my own self-told story and assess the impact from my work as a mission-driven producer, and it was a painful moment that I will always remember!”
The Impact Frame comes to support all kinds of storytellers who operate in a crowded media system where distribution channels typically beneﬁt from the polarization of audiences and from “big” stories catching as many eyeballs as possible. “From an impact standpoint, the traditional awareness-raising approach is a disaster,” says Camille. “The structure of the current media system only leads to more noise and more ﬁngers pointing towards “the other”, and unless impact stories are designed and channelled from new angles and with systemic change in mind, the well-meaning storyteller might actually add to the problem instead of adding to the solution.”
By applying the core principles oﬀered by the framework, Camille cut 80% of the pre-production time in his projects, multiplied his rates by 4 and got his time fully booked until summer 2022. The framework ensures that distribution and promo are seeded early on in the process. The framework allows for an eﬀortless day-to-day where each step is a solid step in the right direction. The best part is that every bit of the resulting impact is strategic to enable systemic change.
The Impact Frame is a framework built on 4 fundamental and iterative steps that take the traditional framing process taught at arts school to a whole new level, which is critical to mission-driven settings. Each step articulates in a speciﬁc order and is a door to core insights, tools and concepts that come to enrich the artist toolbox for life:
- Picking a story universe
- Anchoring the initiative in existing networks
- Gaining an understanding of the structures at play
- Factoring in audience psychology
Anyone can learn how to use the framework via a 5-module course and a bit of practice, thereby opening the door towards much more rewarding stories and productions. When piloting the framework with a beta group, Camille noted that, at ﬁrst, some impact-driven artists are hesitant to invest in a more advanced framing journey because it involves a left-brain mediated process, an issue that clearly gets cleared out of the way as the introductory course unfolds. “The challenge our society is facing is not lack of creativity, but rather that creativity is not deployed where truly positive social and environmental outcomes originate” highlights Camille. The Impact Frame is an invitation to channel creativity within a space that the artist decides to explore in-depth, to be able to unleash their creative talent where it will have the most impact, and without any artistic limitations. The framework clariﬁes that going beyond intuitive framing implies starting with an analytical phase and some rationale.
How to Get Started with the Impact Frame?
There is an onboarding process for the Impact Frame Masterclass Program designed by Camille & The Cosmic Foundation’s team. The program consists of a 5-module on-demand course that will get you comfortable using the framework, and from which anyone will be able to access group workshop sessions twice a month. In these workshops, participants have a chance to interact with other creators who use the framework, and tap into the collective insights to consolidate their concept notes, or build on previous works as case studies.
Cosmic provides you with a toolbox you get for life, a toolbox to work on the obstacles that have prevented you from bringing things to the next level. With the framework, it gets clear on how to act. What I love about this method is that it’s based on implementation.
Kim Ossenblok, Impact-driven Youtuber hosting a 50k community developing the narrative of “sensible coﬀee”.
"At its core, the Impact Frame has taught me that my individual impact is signiﬁcantly ampliﬁed through eﬀective collaboration with my community. This program clariﬁes how to tap into that collective energy in a way that will reﬁne and reinforce your own goals". Ian Trask, Maine & NYC, USA
The Cosmic School is also opening a 1:1 three-month coaching format with Camille Duran. Based on an advanced version of the Impact Frame and on the core insights curated and developed by the Cosmic Foundation, the program is geared towards artists, inﬂuencers and content creators who are communicating about social & environmental issues on slippery slopes (large audiences, sensitive topics, high brand equity etc). Looking to participate in a new culture of change communications, while boosting impact and income results from their content production and distribution.
Apply for a free discovery session with Camille Duran today via email at hello@cosmicschool.io
Impact Frame: https://tinyurl.com/impactframe
Cosmic Foundation: https://cosmicfoundation.io/
Camille Duran
