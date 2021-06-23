The Death of the Beauty Industry
A book for all the lovers of crime-related dramas and death-defying mystery thrillersCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beatrice Fairbanks Cayzer’s mystery thriller novel, “Murder for Beauty,” describes the horrific murders by a serial killer, who plans to take over the cosmetics and perfume industry by killing off top executives of rival companies. Sleuth Happy Harrow, a Kentucky-born woman jockey married to a British racehorse trainer based in Epsom, has a supernatural clairvoyant talent to find killers. She is drawn into these serial killings because of a neighbor who is a Queen in the cosmetics and perfume business heading the W.O.W.! Me Empire. Happy takes the case to save the Queens under threat by traveling to Italy, Monaco, and Turkey.
The author, Beatrice Fairbanks Cayzer, comes from an illustrious family. Her two ancestors came to Upper Virginia in 1620 and helped found their community. She founded the Cayzer Museum for Children in England. She was the wife of Stanley Cayzer, a grandson of Sir Charles Cayzer who was the founder of shipping companies that evolved into Caledonia Investments, and nephew of Admiral Lord Jellicoe, the second Governor General of New Zealand. She then turned into writing. In Oxfordshire, she wrote “The Princes and the Princesses of Wales.” In Guernsey, she wrote “The Royal World of Animals.” Returning to the USA, she wrote nine Rick Harrow novels, winning the Book of the Year Award from the Horseracing Writers’ Association. In 2016, she had a sell-out with “The Secret Diary of Mrs. John Quincy Adams” and in 2018 had another sell-out with “New Tales of Palm Beach.”
Featuring action, mystery, and twists, get your heart pounding as the main character unleashes the reason for the rampant serial killings in the beauty industry and chases the hideous murderer.
Learn more about Beatrice and her books by visiting her website at www.beatricecayzer.com.
