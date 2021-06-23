Popular Chef Launches Special Food “Residency” and Music Event at Local Venue, Secret Brunch on July 25, 2021
New brunch residency to showcase launch of pop-up restaurant and gourmet coffee line in Los AngelesLOS ANGELES, USA, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chef and popular lifestyle food blogger Alex Ramirez today announced her brunch residency, which is the first of a series of events promoting her cooking skills and music friends, at a local venue, “Secret Brunch.” As a bonus, Ms. Ramirez is also introducing her new, ultra-gourmet coffee brand. The “Secret Brunch” is scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at 2 p.m., at “The Offbeat,’ located at 6316 York Boulevard in Los Angeles. The upcoming Secret Brunch event offers live performances from talented musicians and comedians who are local to the Los Angeles area and are trending right now on social media.
“I am really excited to present the ‘Secret Brunch’ event at The Offbeat,” said Chef Alex. “We’ll have amazing music acts performing and a great group of LA creatives joining the party for the community food and coffee event. Lately, I have been hosting secret pop-up gourmet dinners in and around the Los Angeles area and am really looking forward to a great brunch at The Offbeat. As an added bonus, I am also going to launch my new coffee line, so if you like coffee, be there. I have been working on bringing delicious and fun events to the LA area and hope that foodies, music-lovers and people who love to have fun will join us for a very special afternoon.”
She continued, “This pop-up is LA’s best kept secret. It is really a ‘Secret Brunch’ club and this one will be in Highland Park hosted by @yaaaschef and @da_ill_spot. This new brunch residency is a way to give back and share beautiful food, music and coffee with our LA community. The event is already being reposted so get there early to get some amazing food.”
Chef Alex is a Los Angeles native and has been staple of the LA food, arts, music, and cannabis scenes since the early “aughts.” Alex Ramirez is well known for her Instagram presence and has been featured on Entertainment tonight and Mitu. Her online adventures have been downloaded all over the world and her food is second-to-none. She is always open to meeting new creatives and developing new projects across all genres.
Chef Alex has a full schedule and can often be found wherever there is great music and food such outdoor concerts and anywhere people gather for a great experience. As a talented chef who also teaches private cooking classes, Alex is a well-known and talented host at local LA dinner parties. She has several projects in development including a new cookbook, a radio show, her upcoming brunch pop-up residency and an online show.
The event:
July 25, 2021 at 2PM
The OffBeat
6316 York Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90042
For more information go to www.yaaaschef.com or www.secretbrunchla.com
Social Media
https://fb.me/e/Lc0oZZVZ
https://www.instagram.com/yaaaschef/
https://www.instagram.com/da_ill_spot/
Photo by Marcelo Eng
