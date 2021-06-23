New Berlin Critical Incident Investigation

NEW BERLIN, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in New Berlin, Wis. that occurred on the evening of Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

At approximately 10 p.m., dispatch received a call about a subject with a gun at a location on the 4000 block of South Moorland Road in New Berlin. New Berlin Police Department responded to the scene and confronted the subject with the gun. During the incident, an officer discharged their weapon and struck the subject. The subject was provided emergency medical support and transported to a local hospital where the subject remains in critical condition.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation. The involved officer has been placed on administrative leave.

DCI is leading the investigation of the officer involved critical incident with assistance from Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, Muskego Police Department, and Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Waukesha County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available.

Please direct media inquiries to Wisconsin DOJ.