Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 500 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,999 in the last 365 days.

MotorTrend: Sure, the Tesla Mannequin S Plaid can go 0-60 in two seconds, however there is a catch

Before the Tesla Model S Plaid can be run at its quickest acceleration, the car has to be put into Drag Strip Mode, which takes a few presses on the car’s big center screen, the auto magazine says. Then there’s a wait of eight to 15 minutes, according to MotorTrend, while the batteries are cooled or heated to an optimal temperature and the electric motors are chilled.

Once at the starting line, launch control is engaged by pressing the brake pedal all the way down with the left foot then pressing the accelerator to the floor with the right, MotorTrend says. Then the car goes into what Tesla calls the “cheetah stance,” dropping its front end low to the ground. When it’s time to go, the driver releases the brake pedal and the car takes off, according to the magazine.

That sort of driving mode isn’t new to the Model S Plaid. It existed on prior high-performance Teslas as well, MotorTrend writer Christian Seabaugh said in an interview with CNN Business. The version on the Model S Plaid…

The post MotorTrend: Sure, the Tesla Mannequin S Plaid can go 0-60 in two seconds, however there is a catch appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.

You just read:

MotorTrend: Sure, the Tesla Mannequin S Plaid can go 0-60 in two seconds, however there is a catch

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.