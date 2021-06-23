MotorTrend: Sure, the Tesla Mannequin S Plaid can go 0-60 in two seconds, however there is a catch

Before the Tesla Model S Plaid can be run at its quickest acceleration, the car has to be put into Drag Strip Mode, which takes a few presses on the car’s big center screen, the auto magazine says. Then there’s a wait of eight to 15 minutes, according to MotorTrend, while the batteries are cooled or heated to an optimal temperature and the electric motors are chilled.

Once at the starting line, launch control is engaged by pressing the brake pedal all the way down with the left foot then pressing the accelerator to the floor with the right, MotorTrend says. Then the car goes into what Tesla calls the “cheetah stance,” dropping its front end low to the ground. When it’s time to go, the driver releases the brake pedal and the car takes off, according to the magazine.

That sort of driving mode isn’t new to the Model S Plaid. It existed on prior high-performance Teslas as well, MotorTrend writer Christian Seabaugh said in an interview with CNN Business. The version on the Model S Plaid…

