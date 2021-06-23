The Healing of a Healer
The only way to be whole again is to acknowledge that you are brokenCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Creating a Wholesome Human Being" is a book inspired by a true story about a girl who was born on Thanksgiving Day in 1936 to two French Canadian parents. Throughout her life, she experienced mental, emotional, and physical distress caused by her father's disease of alcoholism. Neither parent understood the dynamics of alcoholism and the consequences of an alcoholic's behavior on the entire family. Revealing her ancestors' genetic predisposition to alcoholism helps to understand how every generation can inherit the disease. After years of enabling and rescuing her family members, she learned to allow them to be responsible for the consequences of their actions. She knew that she had finally become a wholesome human being once she identified the healthy changes in her body, mind, and spirit.
Throughout her healing journey, the author of this awe-inspiring book, Monique Goulet became a Registered Nurse, Addiction Counselor, Certified Holistic Nurse, Certified Detox Nurse, Reiki Master, and Shaman Practitioner. She enjoys golf, yoga, reading, writing, walking, and having lunch with my friends. She continues to work even at the age of eighty-four (84).
Finding purpose and choosing to live despite traumas is a tough battle that not everyone can win. Witness and be inspired on how one managed to get out from the dark through this book and heal together with the main character.
