Bring Employees and Customers Back to a Safe and Healthy Building with uHoo

SINGAPORE, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Slowly but surely, business is returning to normal and customers are returning to establishments. It is also likely that many employees will return to an office setting in the coming year or two. However, it will never be the same again. The safety and wellbeing of employees is the highest priority as hallways and office machines begin to flourish once more. The possibility of viruses spreading through the air has already been established by research. So it's imperative to prioritize ventilation in workplaces and maintain good indoor air quality. In addition to all the benefits that uHoo can provide for your building or workplace, it can also provide one of your strongest defenses against potential office outbreaks.

Indoor air quality refers to the air quality within a particular space, whether it is residential or commercial buildings. It also refers to how air within the environment affects the health and

well-being of people in the area. The COVID-19 pandemic brought to the forefront the importance of understanding and monitoring indoor air quality.

Why Indoor Air Quality Matters

The air we breathe consists of light odorless and colorless gases and substances. In a typical indoor environment, the air gets recycled continuously causing it to trap and build up pollutants. Heavy concentrations of these gases and particulate matter are the primary sources that lead to poor indoor air quality. This could be caused by any or a combination of these factors:

- poorly maintained heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems

- insufficient ventilation

- building, cleaning, and operating materials

- vehicle emissions from outdoors, and more.

In addition, sub-optimal ranges of temperature, humidity, and air pressure can also influence the build-up of these harmful pollutants. Environmental factors such as light and sound also have effects on the comfort and performance of occupants and should be considered when taking indoor environmental quality into account.

As people learn more about the risk borne by airborne illnesses like COVID-19 and other pollutants, they are increasingly aware of the problems associated with bad IAQ and its effect on their health. To avoid possible litigation, business leaders should pay close attention to complaints and promptly address them. It also helps to maintain a holistic IAQ management strategy embedded in building operations and effectively execute it.

Investing in IAQ solutions that facilitate well-being and health will help to establish a positive company culture. Workers who feel valued are more likely to collaborate with others and have a positive attitude towards work.

Why Using uHoo In Your Workplace Matters

In a changing world, it pays to use tools and solutions that would enable you to have a comprehensive view of the conditions so that you can promptly take action. It is therefore critical for building owners to understand the interaction among different environmental quality factors, spaces, and occupant activities and habits that affect health and safety.

uHoo measures and monitors all the important air quality factors and provides you with real-time data and actionable insights to create healthier, safer, and more energy-efficient offices and buildings. With the uHoo Business Dashboard, you can view an intuitive visual representation of the current air quality conditions in your building, letting you monitor and track accurate readings in different locations. Customized alerts enable you to take the appropriate action to resolve a problem immediately. uHoo also helps you assess the risk of virus transmission in real-time so you can create a healthy and safe working environment through the uHoo Virus Index.

Case Study: Co-working space created a safer environment using proper air quality monitoring solutions

As part of its strategy for business growth, a Singapore co-working space wanted to create a healthier, safer environment for its members. Using proper monitoring and analytics, they identified various issues causing discomfort among their members, as well as causes for underutilization of their spaces, and concerns that caused their members to feel drowsy. A broken thermostat caused by overcooling was immediately replaced to address the problem. By preventing overcooling, they were able to reduce their energy costs. In addition, they were able to determine the concentration of gases, which they relayed to the landlord. As a result of using the data, the discussion became fact-based rather than centered on he said / she said. Identifying and addressing issues collaboratively became possible with the numbers. The co-working space also conducted a variety of activities that maximized its space utilization and effectively managed its facilities.

