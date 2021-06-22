Dunleavy Reestablishes Denali Commission Transportation Advisory Committee

June 22, 2021 (Palmer, AK) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy today announced the reestablishment of the Denali Commission Transportation Advisory Committee (TAC), and has named eight appointees to the board. With an expected increase of incoming federal roads and highway funds, the governor has prioritized rural infrastructure needs.

“The reestablishment of the Transportation Advisory Committee comes at a time in which we need to prioritize rural infrastructure to both upgrade existing infrastructure and create decent jobs for individuals within those communities,” said Governor Dunleavy. “I believe each of these individuals bring a valuable perspective to the TAC and I look forward to the work they accomplish within rural Alaska.”

The governor’s appointees to the Transportation Advisory Committee include:

Representatives of regional native corporations, native nonprofits entities, or tribal governments

William Ware (5/15/2021 – 5/15/2025)

Rex Rock Jr. (5/15/2021 – 5/15/2024)

Frank Seludo (5/15/2021 – 5/15/2024)

Loren Leman (civil engineer) (5/15/2021 – 5/15/2025)

Representatives of rural Alaska regions or villages:

Dale Erickson (5/15/2021 – 5/15/2023)

Tom Baker (5/15/2021 – 5/15/2023)

Andrew Guy (5/15/2021 – 5/15/2022)

John “Chuck” Pool (civil engineer) (5/15/2021 – 5/15/2022) (reappointment)

Members of the TAC advise the Commission on the surface transportation needs of Alaska Native villages and rural communities, including projects for the construction of essential access routes within remote Alaska Native villages and rural communities, the construction of roads and facilities necessary to connect isolated rural communities to the road system, and further advise the Commission on considerations for coordinated transportation planning among the Alaska Native villages. Due to a lack of funding, the TAC last met in 2017.

More information about the TAC can be found here. For more on the Denali Commission, click here.

