“SWEAT” reveals the perils of influencer fame

Written by Leah Dolan, CNN

Keeping you in the know, Culture Queue is an ongoing series of recommendations for timely books to read, films to watch and podcasts and music to listen to.

Sylwia is constantly being watched — first by her 600,000 Instagram followers, then by a man parked outside her apartment.

If you are fascinated by the landscape of internet celebrity and what lurks beneath, the Polish thriller “SWEAT” — part of the official selection at Cannes Film Festival 2020 — should leave you reeling.

Out in theaters in June and available on arthouse streaming service MUBI next month, the film takes a time-honored trope about the pitfalls of fame — loneliness, crumbling interpersonal relationships, a desperate need for validation — and modernizes it through the lens of social media influencing.

A strained relationship with her mother pushes Sylwia to search for support online. Credit: Michał Dymek/Lava Films

