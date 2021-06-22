Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 500 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,038 in the last 365 days.

THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23, 2021

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

Complete Consideration of H.R. 2062 – Protecting Older Workers Against Discrimination Act of 2021 (Rep. Scott (VA) – Education and Labor)

The Rule will provide for one hour of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Education and Labor.

The Rule makes in order the following amendments and allows for amendments to be offered en bloc:

Brown Amendment Allen Amendment Williams (GA) Amendment Rodney Davis Amendment Foxx Amendment

Postponed Suspensions (16 votes)
  1. H.R. 482 – Newborn Screening Saves Lives Reauthorization Act of 2021 (Rep. Roybal-Allard – Energy and Commerce)
  2. H.R. 3752 – Pandemic Effects on Home Safety and Tourism Act (Rep. Cardenas – Energy and Commerce)
  3. H.R. 3723 – Consumer Safety Technology Act (Rep. McNerney – Energy and Commerce)
  4. H.R. 3182 – Safe Sleep for Babies Act of 2021 (Rep. Cardenas – Energy and Commerce)
  5. H.R. 1314 – STURDY Act (Rep. Schakowsky – Energy and Commerce)    
  6. H.R. 3841 – Tribal Health Data Improvement Act of 2021 (Rep. Mullin – Energy and Commerce)
  7. H.R. 2694 – Criminal Judicial Administration Act of 2021 (Rep. Jeffries – Judiciary)
  8. H.R. 2922 – Elder Abuse Protection Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Garcia (TX) – Judiciary)
  9. H.R. 961 – Justice for Juveniles Act, as amended (Rep. Scanlon – Judiciary)
  10. H.R. 3239 – To make improvements in the enactment of title 41, United States Code, into a positive law title and to improve the Code (Rep. Fitzgerald – Judiciary)
  11. H.R. 3241 – To make improvements in the enactment of title 54, United States Code, into a positive law title and to improve the Code, as amended (Rep. Bush – Judiciary)
  12. H.R. 704 – ARTS Act (Rep. Jeffries – Judiciary)
  13. H.R. 2571 – AMIGOS Act, as amended (Rep. Cicilline – Judiciary)
  14. S. 1340 – A bill to amend title 28, United States Code, to redefine the eastern and middle judicial districts of North Carolina (Sen. Tillis – Judiciary)
  15. H.R. 2679 – Foundation of the Federal Bar Association Charter Amendments Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Chabot – Judiciary)
  16. S. 409 – To provide for the availability of amounts for customer education initiatives and non-awards expenses of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission Whistleblower Program, and for other purposes (Sen. Grassley – Agriculture)
**Members are advised that upon adoption of the Rule, all recorded votes pending on bills considered under suspension of the Rules may be voted on in a single en bloc on Wednesday.  

You just read:

THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23, 2021

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.