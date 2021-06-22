THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23, 2021

Complete Consideration of H.R. 2062 – Protecting Older Workers Against Discrimination Act of 2021 (Rep. Scott (VA) – Education and Labor)

The Rule will provide for one hour of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Education and Labor.

The Rule makes in order the following amendments and allows for amendments to be offered en bloc:

Brown Amendment Allen Amendment Williams (GA) Amendment Rodney Davis Amendment Foxx Amendment