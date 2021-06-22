THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23, 2021
Complete Consideration of H.R. 2062 – Protecting Older Workers Against Discrimination Act of 2021 (Rep. Scott (VA) – Education and Labor)
The Rule will provide for one hour of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Education and Labor.
The Rule makes in order the following amendments and allows for amendments to be offered en bloc:
Brown Amendment Allen Amendment Williams (GA) Amendment Rodney Davis Amendment Foxx AmendmentPostponed Suspensions (16 votes)
- H.R. 482 – Newborn Screening Saves Lives Reauthorization Act of 2021 (Rep. Roybal-Allard – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 3752 – Pandemic Effects on Home Safety and Tourism Act (Rep. Cardenas – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 3723 – Consumer Safety Technology Act (Rep. McNerney – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 3182 – Safe Sleep for Babies Act of 2021 (Rep. Cardenas – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 1314 – STURDY Act (Rep. Schakowsky – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 3841 – Tribal Health Data Improvement Act of 2021 (Rep. Mullin – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 2694 – Criminal Judicial Administration Act of 2021 (Rep. Jeffries – Judiciary)
- H.R. 2922 – Elder Abuse Protection Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Garcia (TX) – Judiciary)
- H.R. 961 – Justice for Juveniles Act, as amended (Rep. Scanlon – Judiciary)
- H.R. 3239 – To make improvements in the enactment of title 41, United States Code, into a positive law title and to improve the Code (Rep. Fitzgerald – Judiciary)
- H.R. 3241 – To make improvements in the enactment of title 54, United States Code, into a positive law title and to improve the Code, as amended (Rep. Bush – Judiciary)
- H.R. 704 – ARTS Act (Rep. Jeffries – Judiciary)
- H.R. 2571 – AMIGOS Act, as amended (Rep. Cicilline – Judiciary)
- S. 1340 – A bill to amend title 28, United States Code, to redefine the eastern and middle judicial districts of North Carolina (Sen. Tillis – Judiciary)
- H.R. 2679 – Foundation of the Federal Bar Association Charter Amendments Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Chabot – Judiciary)
- S. 409 – To provide for the availability of amounts for customer education initiatives and non-awards expenses of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission Whistleblower Program, and for other purposes (Sen. Grassley – Agriculture)