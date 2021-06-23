George Floyd In Memoriam -- Virtual Concert Tuesday, JUNE 29 @ 8 PM (ET)
The North/South Chamber Orchestra under the direction of Max Lifchitz returns to the stage to perform a concert in memory of George Floyd.
Max Lifchitz led his North/South players in a program of four imaginative recent works. Each piece had something to draw the listener in””NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a lengthy but involuntary separation, on Tuesday evening June 29 members of The North/South Chamber Orchestra under the direction of Max Lifchitz will gather for their first and last live performance of the 2020-21 season.
The virtual event live streamed from St. John's in The Village will start at 8 PM (ET) and end around 9:15 PM.
It may be accessed by going to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qlALKfKStEw
Featured in the program will be four recent works for string orchestra by American composers. All were inspired by the loneliness, turmoil, uncertainty and hopes experienced throughout the world during the recent past.
Douglas Ovens' Song for US -- In Memoriam: George Floyd was written during the first week of June 2020 and is dedicated to all the victims of racism and violence.
Rain Worthington's Within Deep Currents aims to convey feelings the composer experienced during this epic time. Worthington's music depicts a sense of immersion within a flow of time and a feeling of being slowly pulled along by underlying currents, as dynamic forces exert their influences through an interplay of diverse energies.
Thomas Whitman's Immigrant Portraits sketches the interior lives of immigrants to the United States. Its first three movements focuses on immigrants from different regions of the world: Wales, Eastern Europe and Mexico. The final movement was inspired by a visit the composer made to the York County Immigration Prison in rural Pennsylvania.
Max Lifchitz's Brightness Aloft is a set of variations on an iridescent Mexican melody from the 17th century. The music paints exhilarating feelings of rebirth and renewal elicited by the gradual return to normalcy as we leave the pandemic behind.
The event is made possible with public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural
Affairs. Additional support from the Zethus Fund, the Music Performance Trust Fund, and many generous individual donors is gratefully acknowledged.
For the complete North/South concert series schedule please visit www.northsouthmusic.org
To stream, download and/or purchase the more than 60 compact discs released by the North/South Recordings label please go to
https://www.arkivmusic.com/Catalog/ProductDrilldownList?CategoryId=19608&LabelId=0&ComposerId=0&EnsembleId=0&FormatId=0&ConductorId=0&CategoryTypeId=0&PerformerId=0&StyleId=0&WorkId=0
