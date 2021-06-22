Hoyer Statement On Senate Republicans' Vote to Block Consideration of S.1, the For the People Act

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after Senate Republicans blocked Floor consideration of S.1, the For the People Act:

"I was deeply disappointed that the Senate's version of the For the People Act, which the House passed last Congress and again earlier this year, failed to secure sufficient votes to advance even with all Democrats in support. Senate Republicans have now made it clear that they oppose any effort to protect Americans' right to vote and secure our democracy against the corrupting influence of dark money in our politics. Even after Senator Manchin expressed a willingness to make the changes they sought, Republicans still refused to support any action to secure our elections, exposing the truth: that they have no interest in ensuring every American can vote, and have that vote counted. "I was proud to bring the For the People Act to the House Floor and work to pass it because it is exactly the kind of legislation our country needs to secure our democracy and renew Americans’ faith that our government serves all the people in our country. It would be the most consequential voting rights legislation passed in years, making voter registration automatic, expanding early voting, and making Election Day a holiday for workers. It would put an end to the practice of partisan redistricting and end the influence of dark money in our politics. It would promote the highest standards of ethics for those serving in office. I commend Rep. Sarbanes for his leadership in assembling these provisions into a very strong and consequential bill as well as Chairwoman Lofgren for her work moving it to through the House and Sens. Merkley and Klobuchar for their efforts to bring it to the Senate Floor for a vote. Democrats and Republicans together owe it to the American people and all those who have fought and died to preserve and defend our Constitution to ensure that ours is always a government of the people, by the people, and For the People."