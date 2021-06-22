Post Session :: Tuesday, June 22, 2021

SB 208, PN 177 (DiSanto) – Amends the Municipalities Planning Code to clarify that a municipality may retain a bond of 110% of the value of outstanding improvements, rather than 10% of the original bond value in addition to the cost of required improvements, to ensure required improvements are completed prior to final plat approval. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 305, PN 371 (Brooks) – Amends Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) and Title 23 (Domestic Relations) to expand the protections under Pennsylvania’s Safe Haven’s Law to include parents that leave a newborn in the care of an urgent care center. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 419, PN 932 (Scavello) – An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in rules of the road in general, further providing for speed timing devices. A vote of 49-1 was recorded.

HB 664, PN 1047 (Hershey) – This bill amends Title 53 (Municipalities Generally) and 68 (Real and Personal Property) to provide for when business licenses are required for business operated on occasional basis by a minor. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 668, PN 756 (J. Ward) – Amends the State Lottery Law, in pharmaceutical assistance for the elderly, further providing for eligibility within the Pharmaceutical Assistance Contract for the Elderly Needs Enhancement Tier (PACENET), for powers of the department and for coordination of benefits. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 434, PN 877 (Vogel) – Amends Title 3 (Agriculture) providing milk sell by date and best by date labeling by creating a Subchapter C Milk Sell by Date and best by date labeling. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 769, PN 898 (Browne) – Creates a free-standing act known as the Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act to deploy 5G technology to Pennsylvania communities. A vote of 49-1 was recorded.

The Senate confirmed the following executive nomination by a vote of 44-6.

Noe Ortega, Secretary of Education (New Appointment)

The Senate confirmed the following executive nomination by a vote of 45-5

Jennifer L. Berrier, Secretary of Labor and Industry (New Appointment)