USDA Meat and Poultry Inspection Readiness Grant Program

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently announced a the Meat and Poultry Inspection Readiness Grant (MPIRG) program to increase capacity and expand access in meat and poultry inspection operations. The MPIRG's Planning for a Federal Grant of Inspection project is for processing facilities currently in operation and are working toward Federal inspection. More information on the USDA MPIRG can be found at https://www.ams.usda.gov/services/grants/mpirg. Applications must be submitted electronically through www.grants.gov by 11:59 p.m. EST on Monday, August 2, 2021.