Los Angeles FinTech Startup Looking to Finance Music Industry Creators

BoothLenders is taking the next steps to provide music industry creators with business loans, credit cards, venture capital, and more.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BoothLenders - a FinTech Startup in Los Angeles - has announced the company is taking the next steps to provide music industry creators with business loans, credit cards, venture capital, and more. The company is raising investment funds to capitalize on the opportunity ahead.

“We believe in the talent and visions of the music industry creators worldwide, and the growth and progression of the independent music industry at large,” says DJ Parker, CEO at BoothLenders.

“The creator economy is misunderstood by traditional financing. Today, creators are small businesses. BoothLenders will focus on the music industry creators: musician, songwriter, producer, studio, engineer, videographer, etc. All of these are small businesses and technology is what gives them that opportunity.”

BoothLenders will provide financing to small music businesses but will also invest in musicians and producers with exceptional potential through it’s new venture arm, GoFarther Ventures.

“The next great musicians are Startup Musicians. In addition to being great musicians, they may have their own sneaker line, real estate firm, lip-gloss brand, etc. The next Kanye West, JayZ, Coldplay, Cardi B will be Startups. And we want to invest in their copyrights, NFTs, and other enterprises,” says DJ Parker.

BoothLenders and GoFarther Ventures are bringing a decentralized approach to the music industry, providing a solution for all creators.

Learn all about investing in BoothLenders

https://wefunder.com/boothlenders

Learn all about investing in GoFarther Ventures

https://www.gofarther.world/gofartherventures