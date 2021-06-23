Shared Estates to Acquire The Kemble Inn

Equity crowdfunder announces acquisition of 15,000 square foot historic estate for comprehensive redevelopment

LENOX, MA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shared Estates Asset Fund GP, LLC (Shared Estates) is the largest real estate syndicator in the Berkshires of Western Massachusetts. The company is a carbon neutral real estate developer, owner-operator of premium historic estates, modernized for the group-travel, sustainability and luxury travel markets. Today the company announces its contracted acquisition of The Kemble Inn (2 Kemble St), one of Lenox’s finest hospitality destinations. Shared Estate’s Manager, Daniel Dus, previously developed the #1 property on VRBO in the market, The Playhouse, as seen on Netflix’s “World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals” series, which was released June 18th.

“The Kemble, built in 1880 for the then U.S. Secretary of State, is a magnificent property with breath-taking views. Our substantial additional investment in it will be focused on renovating additional bedrooms and adding a long list of experience-based amenities” said Daniel Dus, Founder, Managing Director of Shared Estates. “From virtual reality gaming rooms, to vineyards, to property-to-table produce, we aim to provide the best amenities possible for less per person than standard hotel rooms. In May we became the largest real estate syndicator in Berkshire County, when 141 investors, from both Wall Street and Main Street, became equity investors in The Freeman Berkshires, an 11,300 square foot, 40 acre estate in Egremont that we are redeveloping for the vacation rental market. We commend Scott Shortt for his immaculate, seven-year long renovation and restoration of the main two floors and exterior of The Kemble Inn and for his leadership in the local hospitality industry over the past decade.”

“To have been a custodian of such a beautiful, historic estate is humbling and has been one of the great joys of my life,” said Scott Shortt, owner of The Kemble Inn, “I’m excited that Shared Estates will preserve the historic nature of the property, while bringing it into the reach of a broader audience. Additional investment in the property is well-timed with the growing demand for travel in beautiful rural destinations.”

Shared Estates was focused on rural American real estate before the COVID crisis, which has sadly created a heyday for its assets, with Airbnb reporting 25%+ increases in rural rentals, and iBerkshires stating that there is a “buying frenzy” in the market.

The company aims to add a variety of amenities to enhance guest experiences at The Kemble, including tennis court, pool, labelled English garden, extensive outdoor patios and newly planted vineyard. It will be finished with fine art originals and an extensive sculpture garden.

“Our properties promote local artists, businesses and each donates a percentage of profits to a local non-profit. The equity crowdfunding that is core to our model also creates an opportunity for Berkshire County residents to invest in fractional ownership of luxury properties, allowing everyone to benefit from the strong tourist economy we’ve grown up with,” said Daniel.

About Shared Estates Asset Fund GP, LLC

Shared Estates is a carbon-neutral real estate developer, owner-operator of large-format, luxury estates; we bring newly modernized, high-end historic properties to the market for a lower cost per person than standard hotel rooms. Through the creation of sustainable jobs and fueling robust local tourist economies, the Fund is driving revitalization of beautiful rural areas. The Fund's properties will be financed through Regulation Crowdfunding, so that our local communities and customers, whether from Wall Street or Main Street, can participate. Each property will raise awareness for, and donate a percentage of its profit to, a nonprofit organization. For more information visit us at http://www.sharedestates.fund

About The Kemble Inn

A top-five rated Inn in Lenox on TripAdvisor, The Kemble Inn is a Guilded Age mansion with a modern heart – all the grandeur of the past with the look and feel of the future. Kemble Inn is your chic escape, no matter the time of year. With fireplaces and heated bathroom floors in nearly every room, there’s never a bad time for a mountain getaway.