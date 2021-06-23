Find Houston’s Booty. The Next Great Treasure Hunt.
Geologist and host of the “Houston, We Have a Problem” podcast has hidden his entire gemstone collection somewhere in the American West.BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Find Houston’s Booty! The Next Great Treasure Hunt.
Scientist and host of the “Houston, We Have a Problem” podcast, Houston Wade, has emptied his safe deposit box of his gemstone collection and hidden it somewhere in the American West.
• Hundreds of thousands of dollars in gems and jewelry await to be found.
• All contained in a classic wooden chest wrapped in a teal blue blanket.
• This is quite literally Houston’s entire life savings.
June 22nd, 2021, Bainbridge Island, WA
Geologist and astrophysicist Houston Wade, who hosts the “Houston, We Have a Problem” podcast on YouTube, has cleared his safe deposit box of his entire gemstone collection and hidden the spoils on public land somewhere in the Western United States. Wade owns multiple mining claims across the American West including claims for diamonds, opals, rubies, sapphires, gold, and uranium.
As for Wade’s reasoning behind this hidden treasure, “I love a treasure hunt and was inspired by Fenn’s Treasure to create my own. This Spring I suddenly found myself with a platform on YouTube where I could finally make it happen, so I decided to go for it!”
The treasure contains well over 7,000 carats of precious and semi-precious stones and jewelry. The most valuable object inside? A hand carved Burmese jadeite bangle that at auction could be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars alone. Also included in the haul are thousands of carats of rubies, sapphires, opals, diamonds, tourmaline, ultra-rare stones like bixbite and serendebite, a 100-inch black pearl necklace, a custom amethyst necklace from jewelry designer Amy Margaret, and countless other gemstones.
Wade has prospected and mined for gems and minerals for decades now, and this collection hidden somewhere to be discovered by a member of the public contains stones he personally mined as well as gems and jewelry he precured through years of bartering, finds at estate sales, and via auction houses.
“I love the outdoors,” says Wade, “and I love exploring the Old West. There are hundreds of thousands of square miles of public land waiting everyone to be utilized. Exploring ghost towns and old mining camps, and writing their history, is probably my favorite hobby, and I just want to create an excuse for everyone to get out there and experience the love and joy I have for our public lands. I figure searching for my booty is a great way to encourage that.”
So, when does the hunt begin? Wednesday June 23rd, at noon Pacific time clue number one premiers on Wade’s YouTube channel here: https://youtu.be/NSlpmVA6Xg4. From that point forward, each week contained somewhere within the “Houston, We Have a Problem” podcast, a new clue will be revealed until the treasure is found.
Houston Wade is an irreverent scientist with degrees in geography, geology, astrophysics, and space studies, owner of Noosphere Geologic Services International, and a current grad student in history. His passion is education, and he runs the “Houston, We Have a Problem” podcast where he outlines problems facing society and offers his unconventional solutions. Visit his Patreon to support the "Houston, We Have a Problem" podcast and to support Houston's mission of science education: https://www.patreon.com/HoustonWade and be sure to follow his twitter @TheWouston
Houston C Wade
Houston, We Have a Problem
+1 808-989-2901
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn