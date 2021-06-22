Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 496 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,051 in the last 365 days.

Governor Evers, DHS Announce Enhanced COVID-19 Testing Support for Schools

Governor Tony Evers and the Department of Health Services (DHS) today announced convenient and free of charge COVID-19 testing support for Wisconsin schools in the 2021-2022 school year. The new program connects schools with testing partners to handle the school’s on-site COVID-19 testing for teachers, staff, students, and their families. The program is intended to make it easier for K-12 public, private, and independent charter schools to offer testing and help people make more informed decisions about how to manage COVID-19 and keep schools operating safely.

“Until COVID-19 vaccines are available to students of all ages, testing remains one of our best tools to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our schools,” said Governor Evers. “This testing program supports schools so our educators and staff can focus on what they do best – teaching our kids.”

Through the program, participating K-12 schools and school districts choose the type of COVID-19 testing that works best for their situation:

  • Testing for individuals with symptoms or those who have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19
  • Testing for people who attend or participate in school-based events or activities
  • Testing on a routine basis for unvaccinated asymptomatic individuals
  • Testing of large groups in the school when there has been a COVID-19 outbreak

Participation in the program is voluntary and the testing services are free of charge. Schools and school districts that choose to participate in this federally funded program are encouraged to follow the CDC’s Operational Strategy for K-12 Schools through Phased Prevention and have access to both rapid, point of care antigen tests and highly accurate, laboratory-based tests.

“Throughout this pandemic, we have seen how access to adequate COVID-19 testing can work to limit the spread of this virus,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “This testing program is designed to support the health and well-being of teachers, staff members, and students throughout the state by offering access to COVID-19 testing supplies, diagnostics, and specimen collection services to schools at no charge. By quickly identifying new COVID-19 cases by offering testing in schools, we will also be protecting the health of family members of kids, teachers and staff, as well as the wider community”

Regular COVID-19 testing can help support schools in making decisions about their efforts to protect the health and well-being of those in their buildings, such as universal and correct use of masks, maintaining adequate physical distance, isolation and quarantine, ventilation improvements, and thorough handwashing. DHS also encourages all eligible people – whether they be students, teachers, staff, their family, or members of the community to get vaccinated. COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and one of the best tools to stop the spread of COVID-19 and everyone ages 12 and up is currently eligible to receive one in Wisconsin. To find a vaccine provider near you, go to vaccines.gov or call 211 (or 877-947-2211).

Schools can find more information about the new K-12 COVID-19 testing program for the 2021-2022 school year at www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/testing-schools.htm.

You just read:

Governor Evers, DHS Announce Enhanced COVID-19 Testing Support for Schools

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.