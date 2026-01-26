DHS Confirms Case of Measles in Waukesha County

For Immediate Release January 26, 2026 Contact DHS Media, 608-266-1683

Health officials investigating, no known public exposures identified

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and Waukesha County Health and Human Services have confirmed one case of measles in a resident of Waukesha County, representing the first confirmed case of measles in Wisconsin this year. The case was confirmed through testing at the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene.

The case is related to international travel. Due to privacy concerns, no additional personal identifying or health information will be released by DHS. DHS and Waukesha County Health and Human Services are working to identify and notify people who may have been exposed to the measles virus. At this time, no public exposure locations have been identified.

With cases of measles continuing internationally and nationally, DHS encourages Wisconsinites to check their vaccination status to make sure they are protected from measles. People planning winter vacations should look at measles activity in the location they plan to travel, and be sure everyone they are traveling with is up to date on needed vaccines.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that can be spread from person to person through the air and can stay in the air for two hours after a sick person coughs or sneezes. It is so contagious that if one person gets it, up to 90% of the people around them may also become infected if they are not vaccinated.

Symptoms of measles typically appear approximately 10 to 21 days after an exposure, and include:

Runny nose.

High fever (may be greater than 104°F).

Tiredness.

Cough.

Red, watery eyes, or conjunctivitis ("pink eye").

A red rash with raised bumps that starts at the hairline and moves to the arms and legs three to five days after symptoms begin.

Measles can cause serious health complications, including pneumonia, brain damage, and deafness, and can sometimes become deadly. One in four people who get measles in the United States will be hospitalized.

Anyone who develops any symptoms of measles should stay home (not go to work, school, shopping, or use public transportation) and call their doctor's office or clinic before visiting so they can take precautions to ensure other patients are not exposed to virus.

Measles can be prevented with the measles, mumps, rubella vaccine (MMR). Two doses of the measles vaccine are 97% effective at preventing the disease. In general, people born before 1957 are considered immune and do not need a vaccine. All other adults without laboratory evidence of immunity should have at least one dose of measles-containing vaccine, and children should have two doses. Find more information about who should get a measles vaccine on the DHS measles webpage.

People can check the Wisconsin Immunization Registry or contact their health care provider or local health department to see if they or their child has been vaccinated to protect against measles.

Anyone who is not vaccinated against measles can get vaccinated from their regular health care providers, local clinics and pharmacies, or local health departments can help determine what vaccines are needed. They can get free, confidential assistance finding a doctor or clinic by dialing 211. Anyone who is pregnant, has children under the age of 12 months, or is otherwise not able to receive the MMR vaccine can contact their doctor or community clinic for guidance. Find more information on the DHS measles webpage. Waukesha County residents may contact the Waukesha County Health and Human Services at 262-869-8430.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any updates will be posted to the DHS Outbreaks and Investigations page.