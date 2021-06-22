Amazon Warehouse Workers at Higher Injury Risk
Amazon Warehouse Workers at Higher Injury Risk America’s 2nd Leading Employer Has More Serious Injuries than Other CompaniesSEATTLE, WA, USA, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A damning analysis of data from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration shows that the fulfillment giant Amazon has nearly twice as many serious workplace injuries as comparable warehouse operations. Data from 2020 shows that the rate of serious incidents per 100 employees is nearly six in a full work year.
Whistleblowers from within the company have cited “unrealistic expectations” for performance and productivity as the main culprit behind these lofty incident numbers. In response, founder Jeff Bezos wrote a letter to shareholders, stating, “We set achievable goals that take into account tenure and actual performance data.” Last year, Amazon spent billions on updated safety measures and over 6,000 additional health and safety staff, yet no executives have made themselves available in light of the unprecedented injury data.
The OSHA report collected data from over 5,000 different warehouses across the country, 638 of which are owned by Amazon. This information includes an analysis of the trends in serious incident occurrence during the 4-year period from 2017 to 2020. The rate of serious injury per 100 full-time employees equivalents holds steady for the average warehouses between 2.9 to 3.0 per year. Amazon saw a significant upward trend in serious injuries, from 6.5 in 2017 to 7.8 in 2019.
The calls for a safer work environment also come on the heels of recent anti-union claims from labor organizations and Amazon employees. As workplace injuries continue to pile up for the company, legal groups specializing in this subset of injury are keeping a close eye on America’s number 2 employer.
About Your Company: Phillips Law Firm has been providing people within the Seattle Metropolitan Area with quality legal services for decades. The PLLC firm’s legal team specializes in a variety of legal practices, including personal injury, catastrophic injury, accidents, medical malpractice, worker’s comp, wrongful death, and much more.
