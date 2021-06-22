Kurtis Kitchen & Bath Partners with Habitat for Humanity to Deconstruct Livonia, MI, Customer Kitchens
Kurtis Kitchen & Bath Partners with Habitat for Humanity to Deconstruct Livonia, MI, Customer KitchensLIVONIA, MI, USA, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kurtis Kitchen & Bath Partners with Habitat for Humanity to Deconstruct Livonia, MI, Customer Kitchens
Kurtis Kitchen & Bath has announced a partnership with Habitat for Humanity in Livonia, MI, designed to streamline the remodeling process while providing access to affordable countertops, cabinets, and more.
Kurtis Kitchen & Bath, a leading kitchen and bathroom remodeling and renovation specialist in Livonia, MI, has officially announced a joint initiative with Habitat for Humanity that allows Kurtis customers to give back to the local area. The initiative also helps support Habitat for Humanity in its mission.
“The Habitat for Humanity partnership is a direct reflection of our values as a company. It allows us to provide added value to our customers, while simultaneously delivering support for a vital organization that works with the less fortunate in and around Livonia, MI,” explained Renee of the organization.
In this program, a Habitat for Humanity team will visit Kurtis customers’ homes prior to a kitchen or bathroom remodel. The team will conduct a full assessment of the space and any equipment, cabinets, appliances, or other items that will be replaced during the renovation process.
Once the assessment is finished, the Habitat for Humanity team deconstructs the kitchen or bathroom, and takes any salvageable items back to the organization’s resale shop. Customers receive a donation slip for all items, and the salvaged items get a new lease on life while providing area residents with access to gently used, affordable kitchen and bathroom supplies, equipment, and fixtures.
“Working with Habitat for Humanity is just one more example of our insistence on having the right people in every role. We choose our partnerships with great care – after all, it’s not just about labor. It’s about finding trustworthy specialists who will be in our Livonia, MI, customers’ homes. It’s about providing our customers with a team that gets the job done correctly, on time, and on budget, every time,” Renee continued.
To learn more about the company’s range of kitchen and bathroom renovation services and products, visit https://www.kurtiskitchen.com.
About Kurtis Kitchen & Bath
Kurtis Kitchen & Bath has stood for affordable, high-quality kitchen and bathroom remodeling and renovations in the Livonia, MI, area for many years. From cabinet refacing to entire kitchen and bathroom makeovers, the team is ready to take on any challenge while providing exceptional customer service at every step along the way.
Contact: Renee Colohan
Name: Kurtis Kitchen & Bath
Phone: 734-522-7600
Web Address: https://www.kurtiskitchen.com
Email: RColohan@kurtiskitchen.com
Renee Colohan
Kurtis Kitchen & Bath
+1 734-522-7600
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter