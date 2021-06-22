Latest News: Copyright Public Modernization Committee Announced

Library of Congress sent this bulletin at 06/22/2021 12:03 PM EDT

The Library of Congress announced today the membership of the new Copyright Public Modernization Committee (CPMC), which is being convened to enhance communication and provide a public forum for the technology-related aspects of the U.S. Copyright Office’s modernization initiative. The first CPMC meeting will be hosted by the Library on July 22, 2021.

