Creamistry Announces New Brownie Batter Ice Cream
Popular liquid nitrogen ice cream concept debuts new summer offerings made with real brownie batterFULLERTON, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creamistry, a California-based concept specializing in customizable made-to-order liquid nitrogen ice cream and other frozen treats, has launched a new Brownie Batter ice cream alongside a Caramel Brownie Batter Creation, both featuring rich, decadent swirls of real brownie batter. They are now available at all Creamistry locations.
“Our new Brownie Batter ice cream and signature Creation are made using fresh, edible brownie batter that our Creamologists mix and prepare in-house,” said Marketing Director, Kenny Cho. “Combined with our liquid nitrogen freezing process, they’re our delicious take on a classic, nostalgic treat that our chocolate fans will love.”
Customers can customize their Brownie Batter ice cream with their favorite mix-ins, toppings, and sauces, or opt for the signature Caramel Brownie Batter Creation featuring a tasty combination of additional toppings and sauces. The Caramel Brownie Batter Creation takes inspiration from gooey, homemade caramel brownies and is made with layers of our new Brownie Batter ice cream, crispy brownie bark, more brownie batter, and caramel sauce.
Here’s how Creamistry works: Customers choose a portion size, then an ice cream base (Signature Premium, Vegan Coconut, Vegan Cashew, or Non-Dairy Sorbet) and one of 20+ flavors. Customers can further customize their order from a selection of premium toppings, mix-ins, and upgrades including candies, cookies and cereals, fresh fruit, sauces, made-to-order waffles, and freshly baked brownies. Each scoop is hand-crafted to order using liquid nitrogen, resulting in a rich and decadent ice cream experience. Other menu items include Creamistry Creations – signature combinations of premium ice cream, toppings, and sauces, NitroShakes, ice cream sandwiches, and affogatos, all customizable and made fresh to order.
About Creamistry
Founded in 2013 and franchising since 2014, Creamistry is a Fullerton, California-based franchise that serves made-to-order liquid nitrogen ice cream using premium and natural ingredients that can be customized from a choice of over 50 flavors, toppings, and mix-ins. Currently, there are over 30 shops open and operating in five states including California, Arizona, Texas, Louisiana, and Georgia. For more information, visit www.creamistry.com.
