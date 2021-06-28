Runner EDQ Achieves Oracle Validated Integration Expertise with Four Oracle Applications
Runner EDQ Achieves Oracle Validated Integration Expertise with Four Oracle Applications for Delivering Proven, Repeatable Integration.BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Runner EDQ CLEAN_Address® offers customers an integrated address verification solution that eliminates the costs associated with bad addresses by enabling users to verify, correct and standardize address data across their organization.
Runner EDQ, a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced it has achieved Oracle Validated Integration Expertise with Oracle PeopleSoft Campus Solutions, Oracle PeopleSoft, Oracle JD Edwards EnterpriseOne and Oracle E-Business Suite Expertise for its integration of CLEAN_Address. Runner EDQ’s flagship application CLEAN_Address provides organizations efficiency and savings through better data quality by capturing and correcting addresses at the point of entry as well as providing integrity through batch processing in the address tables.
Expertise is a core tenet of the modernized Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) program and allows Oracle partners to highlight their capabilities in a focused area. Ultimately, Expertise is designed to make it easy for customers to identify partners who can deliver quality solutions and minimize risk for their specific needs.
In order to achieve Oracle Validated Integration Expertise with Oracle PeopleSoft Campus Solutions, Oracle PeopleSoft, Oracle JD Edwards EnterpriseOne and Oracle E-Business Suite, partners like Runner EDQ must meet a series of qualifiers, including demonstrating that integration performs as documented. Learn more about Expertise, including viewing the complete Expertise Catalog, at www.oracle.com/partnernetwork/expertise.
CLEAN_Address is the integrated address verification solution that eliminates the costs associated with bad addresses by correcting and standardizing postal addresses within enterprise systems. Its integration provides address correction in real-time at the point of entry and for existing data via batch and change of address processing. The solution allows users to enforce data standards while reducing costs by across their organization by validating against approximately 152 million delivery points in the U.S. and Canada, as well as over 240 countries and territories worldwide. A Gartner survey found that up to 22 percent of databases without address verification contain bad addresses while a survey of Gartner reference customers found that organizations estimate the average cost of poor data quality at $12.8 million per year.
“Achieving Oracle Validated Integration Expertise marks an important milestone in our company’s 24-year focus on delivering integrated address verification solutions,” said Jordan Janisse, CEO of Runner EDQ. “It further demonstrates our commitment to meeting the demand of Oracle Applications customers for the validation, correction and formatting of postal data. We are committed to delivering solutions that deliver a positive impact on business processes and efficiency through data quality.”
“Achieving Oracle Validated Integration Expertise with Oracle PeopleSoft Campus Solutions, Oracle PeopleSoft, Oracle JD Edwards EnterpriseOne and Oracle E-Business Suite gives our customers the confidence that the integration of Runner EDQ’s CLEAN_Address is functionally sound and performs as tested,” said David Hicks, vice president, Worldwide ISV Cloud Business Development, Oracle. “For solutions deployed on premise, in the cloud, or both, Oracle Validated Integration Expertise applies a rigorous technical review process that helps to reduce deployment risk and improves the user experience of the partner’s integrated offering.”
About Runner EDQ
Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Runner Technologies, Inc. (Runner EDQ) is a privately owned software company specializing in the integration of address verification and data quality solutions in leading enterprise systems. The company’s integrated address verification solution, CLEAN_Address®, is utilized by almost 1,000 companies and higher education institutions within the U.S. and Canada, along with numerous business, government and non-profit organizations worldwide. Runner EDQ’s proprietary components, methodologies and utilities allow it to seamlessly integrate its solutions into the most complex applications providing data quality services while maintaining the core application's base functionality and upgradability. For more information, visit RunnerEDQ.com.
About Oracle Validated Integration Expertise
Oracle Validated Integration Expertise, available through Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), gives customers confidence that the integration of a complementary partner software product with an on premise Oracle Application has been validated and the products work together as designed. This can help customers reduce risk, improve system implementation cycles, and provide for smoother upgrades and simpler maintenance. Oracle Validated Integration applies a rigorous technical process to review partner integrations and partners who successfully earn an Oracle Validated Integration Expertise are authorized to use the “Oracle Validated Integration” badge.
About Oracle PartnerNetwork
Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork
Trademarks
Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.
Runner EDQ
2424 N Federal Hwy, Ste 100
Boca Raton, FL 33431
Sabrinna Martins
Runner EDQ
+1 561-395-9322
marketing@runneredq.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn