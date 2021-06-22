Sun West Wins Again and Keeps Growing
One of the Top Mortgage Lenders in the country, Sun West, is still growing.
We’re proud of the growth we’ve achieved over the past year, but we have no intention of stopping. ”BUENA PARK, CA, USA, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sun West Mortgage Company, a full service mortgage banker serving homebuyers and mortgage borrowers for over 40 years, has been recognized by Scotsman Guide magazine as a Top Mortgage Lender. Sun West Mortgage Company was ranked #31 based on overall volume and #36 in retail volume by the publication.
— Ty Kern, Senior Managing Director of Retail Sales
“We know that every lender in the industry is considering a business pivot at this point, but we have already made ours,” said Pavan Agarwal, CEO of Sun West Mortgage. “We are very happy that it was a success and that we have thrived over the past year. I’m proud of what we have done as a company and grateful to Scotsman Guide for the recognition.”
Last year, despite the negative effects of the pandemic, Sun West recruited and hired over 600 new employees, including 80 new team members in Puerto Rico. In the process, the lender grew its business over 500% from the previous year.
“We’re proud of the growth we’ve achieved over the past year, but we have no intention of stopping,” said Ty Kern, Senior Managing Director of Retail Sales. “While the mortgage market is off by nearly 25% from 2020, Sun West retail is 25% ahead of last year’s pace.”
When asked how the company plans to continue growing in a market that can only get more competitive as we move closer to the coming purchase money market, Brian Mitchell, also a Senior Managing Director of Retail Sales said, “We plan to hire 120-150 additional Loan Officers by the end of 2021. Even when the industry is slowing down, we will not. We want to continue our pace and we plan to achieve that by adding additional products, marketing and technology to our business.”
Last summer, Sun West instituted a new program it calls the Loan Officer Reinvestment Act, which provided a wide range of support options designed to help any loan officer double their production. This program has made it much easier for the company to continue to find and recruit top talent.
About Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. (NMLS ID 3277)
Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. is licensed nationwide and is a full service, mortgage banker established in 1980. The company’s excellent service and fast turn-time has made Sun West a multi-billion-dollar originator across the country. Sun West is a leader in offering a diverse set of products with low rates and excellent pricing. Sun West is a HUD-approved mortgagee (FHA & HECM), VA LAPP approved lender, USDA lender, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac Seller / Servicer and Ginnie Mae Issuer and Servicer. Sun West is a leader in HMBS, residential, and commercial securitization.
Visit http://www.swmc.com/swmc/disclaimer.php for the full list of license information or refer to http://www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org to see where Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. (NMLS ID 3277) is a licensed lender and servicer. In all jurisdictions, the principal (main) licensed location of Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. is 6131 Orangethorpe Avenue, Suite 500, Buena Park, CA 90620, Phone: (800) 453-7884.
