EDUCATORS HONORED AT 2021 NEBRASKA CTE VIRTUAL CONFERENCE

June 22, 2021

Career and Technical Education (CTE) educators and administrators from across the state came together June 7-9 for the 2021 Virtual Nebraska Career Education Conference.

This professional learning opportunity kicked off with the “State of Nebraska CTE” presentation by Nebraska’s State CTE Director, Dr. Katie Graham. World-renowned author, innovator, and advocate, Dr. Ted Dintersmith, delivered an engaging and inspiring keynote presentation and hosted a question-and-answer session with Nebraska high school and college students.

During the three-day event, conference participants selected from over 75 breakout sessions where they had the opportunity to collaborate, engage, learn, and reconnect with CTE colleagues to advance their high-quality CTE programs. National leaders presented on topics focused on ensuring all students have equitable access to high-quality CTE programs, social emotional learning resources, and teaching strategies to engage learners virtually and in person.

Several award recipients were recognized during this year’s conference. More information about each award, as well as the award recipient biographies, can be found at https://www.education.ne.gov/nce/nebraska-career-education-conference/awards/.

The 2021 Nebraska Excellence in Career Education Award Winners

The Elaine Stuhr Leadership and Advocacy Award Dr. Lloyd C. Bell, Emeritus Professor, UNL

NCE Distinguished Partner Award Scott Volk, Vice President/COO, MetalQuest Unlimited, Inc.

NCE Outstanding Business Partnership Awards Nebraska Council on Economic Education (NCEE) Behavioral Health Education Centers of Nebraska (BHECN)

Outstanding CTE Administrator Award Dr. John Skretta, ESU 6 Administrator

Outstanding Middle School CTE Program Award Columbus Middle School

Outstanding Postsecondary CTE Program Award Metro Community College Early Childhood Program

Outstanding Secondary CTE Program Award Pathways 2 Tomorrow (P2T)

Outstanding Rule 47 Career Academy Program Award Omaha Public Schools- Benson High Magnet School Career Academies

2021 Rich Katt CTE Educator of the Year Award Winners

Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources David Gibbens, West Holt Community Schools

Business, Marketing and Management Dawn Danauskas, Bellevue East High School

Communication and Information Systems Kristeen Shabram, Westside High School

Health Science

Jen Harre, Scottsbluff Public Schools

Human Sciences and Education

Michelle Galles, Wakefield Public Schools

Skilled and Technical Sciences

Matt Hurt, Hastings High School

Overall 2021 Rich Katt CTE Educator of the Year Award Winner David Gibbens, West Holt Community Schools