Muzzleloader Antlerless Deer Permits Are Still Available

Vermont’s muzzleloader season antlerless deer permit applications are still available online at Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website and from license agents for a while longer.

Hunting for antlerless deer will be allowed statewide during the archery season. One deer of either sex will be allowed during the October 23-24 youth and novice weekend hunt.

The muzzleloader seasons on October 28-31 and December 4-12 will have antlerless permits available for 19 of Vermont’s 21 Wildlife Management Units.

Landowners who post their land may not apply for a landowner priority muzzleloader antlerless deer permit. They are eligible to apply in the regular lottery for an antlerless deer permit.

“Yearling antler beam diameters, fawn weights and other physical condition measures are declining or are below optimal levels in many areas, indicating that deer have exceeded the level their habitat can support long-term,” said Nick Fortin, Fish and Wildlife’s deer project leader. “No population growth is expected in 2021, however, deer populations in 7 WMUs will be above their respective population objectives. The goal is to reduce deer populations in those areas while stabilizing populations in other areas.”

The deadline to apply for a muzzleloader antlerless deer permit is August 4.

For Immediate Release: June 22, 2021

Contacts: Nick Fortin 802-793-8777; Mark Scott, 802-777-4217