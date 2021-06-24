Watch this week's episode of Worldwide Business with kathy ireland®

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA, USA, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tune in to an all-new engaging episode of Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® on Fox Business Network (as branded content). This week’s show will air Sunday, June 27th, 2021 at 5:30 pm ET. Check your local listings!

As leaders in their industries, the featured companies demonstrate the branding opportunity that Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® offers by bringing strategic messages and unique solutions to the business community.

This episode includes interviews that will spotlight key executives from the following companies, as we discuss their innovations in laboratory testing, nano-technology, energy, patient care management, and health and wellness foods.

Infinity Testing Solutions
Testing Solutions
https://www.infinitytesting.ca

Rritual Superfoods
A Whole New World of Superfood/Whole Body & Mind Wellness Solution
https://rritual.com

PlasmaTreat
Game-Changing Eco-Friendly Nano-Coatings for Customized Pre-Treatment Applications
https://www.plasmatreat.com

Accuhealth Technologies
Better Patient Outcomes Through End-to-End Remote Care Management
https://www.accuhealth.tech

Future Energy Solutions
Intelligent Solutions for Reducing Energy Consumption-LED Lighting
https://www.feslighting.com


To learn more about the companies highlighted above, tune in for their full interviews this Sunday, June 27th, 2021 at 5:30 pm ET.

Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® is a weekly half-hour show hosted by a business mogul, Kathy Ireland, featuring exclusive interviews of global executives sharing their business insights and success stories that shape their industries. The show broadcasts on Fox Business Network as part of their branded content line up and globally on Bloomberg Television. Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® extends beyond the weekly on-air program with digital content delivered on various video platforms across social media.

