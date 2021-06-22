TempStars CEO James Younger Featured as Guest on One of the Dental Industry’s Most Influential Podcasts
The founder and CEO of TempStars, North America’s largest and most respected dental temping and hiring service, was a guest on The Dental Broker Team’s podcast.
Dentists, hygienists, and dental assistants are incredibly creative people. If by appearing on shows like this I can inspire one professional to make their dream a reality then it was worth it.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James Younger, the founder and CEO of TempStars, North America’s largest and most respected dental temping and hiring service, was a recent guest on The Dental Broker Team’s podcast, one of Canada’s most influential programs when it comes to inspiring dental professionals to expand their horizons beyond clinical dentistry.
— Dr. James Younger, CEO of TempStars
Dr. Younger, who appeared on another podcast earlier this spring (TempStars Founder Dr. James Younger Shares Insights as Guest on Prestigious Entrepreneurship Podcast), discussed why he continues to practice dentistry and how TempStars was able to weather the pandemic and emerge stronger than ever, among other topics.
Hosted by Dr. Sean Robertson, the interview on The Dental Broker Team’s podcast can be heard here. (https://www.dentalbrokerteam.com/episode-4-with-dr-james-younger/)
Dr. Younger said that he appreciated the opportunity to not only share the story of TempStars, but also empower other professionals in the industry to embrace entrepreneurship.
“It’s been my experience at TempStars that dentists, hygienists, and dental assistants are incredibly creative people,” said Dr. Younger. “If by appearing on shows like this I can inspire one professional to make their dream a reality then it was worth it.”
Dr. Younger added that the timing is right for such an initiative to embrace new ideas as North America begins to ease out of the pandemic.
“TempStars has been very active over the last couple months, recently bringing on board Carole Richter, for example, to oversee operations, formerly of dentalcorp” he said. “We’re ready to expand to the rest of North America and bring the same kind of value there that dental offices and industry professionals in Canada have been experiencing for years.”
About TempStars
TempStars is North America’s fastest-growing dental temping and hiring service. Since 2015, the company continues to build on cutting-edge mobile technology to directly connect dental professionals quickly and easily. With more than 8,000 members serving over 3,000 dental offices (and growing daily!), TempStars is quickly becoming the best, first, and default choice for dental professionals looking to hire and get hired for temping and permanent positions. With expanding service in the United States this year, the company is dedicated to inspire and make a positive impact in the dental community on a global scale.
