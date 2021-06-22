Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 526 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,617 in the last 365 days.

Statement on East Bay Bike Path Meeting

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) met with members of the Rhode Island legislature bordering the East Bay Bike Path on Friday, June 18 to update them on the progress being made to find a permanent, safe solution for the bike path. A list of attendees is below.

RIDOT has begun installing a safe, temporary bike path that will give riders a way to enjoy the path without dismounting. This temporary path should be completed by the end of the year. Simultaneously, RIDOT is working with design consultants to find a way to reduce the cost of replacing both bridges which are severely deteriorated (scroll down for more photos of the rotting, unsafe bridges).

The question for RIDOT is how to get bridges across the rivers at the original estimated cost of $10 million. RIDOT Director Peter Alviti explained that reducing the cost of the utility crossings is key to cost reduction.

At this time, RIDOT is formulating the base technical concept for the project. This is the minimum requirements that consultants must fulfill. Among these are making the new bridges ready for climate change and addressing the cost of relocating utilities.

RIDOT will offer regular updates to East Bay legislators as the plans progress.

List of East Bay legislators in attendance:

Senator Walter Felag

Representative Jason Knight

Representative June Speakman

Representative Liana Cassar

Representative Katherine Kazarian

Representative Susan Donovan

Representative Lauren Carson

Representative Edith Ajello

Representative Gregg Amore

Representative Deborah Ruggiero

Representative Terri Cortvriend

You just read:

Statement on East Bay Bike Path Meeting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.