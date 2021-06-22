Quimbaya Latin America launches the first Multilingual Live Virtual and Interactive Tours platform in Latin America
Visit from home, live, via live streaming, the most beautiful destinations in Latin America, from Mexico to Chile, more than 30 iconic sites are now on offer.PANAMA CITY, PANAMA, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Platform Quimbaya Virtual presents each of the available Live virtual tours with their description and the certified guide who will make the tour. It is possible to choose a place to visit and book online the times that will be suitable to the virtual traveler in its own geographic region. And one hour before the tour, a direct zoom link is sent by email to enjoy the tour.
The live virtual tours have been created and designed between Quimbaya Latin America and its certified guides from each destination who offer a total immersion experience lasting 60minutes. The virtual traveler will be able to interact by speaking or by chat with his guide throughout the visit and also capture beautiful sceneries by taking pictures.
Available in 4 languages (French, English, Italian or Spanish) via a fixed schedule, the live virtual tours are also available on demand for others such as Corporates, Tourism professionals and Tourism destinations. Different integration options are also available and can be arranged with Quimbaya Virtual team. Others destinations and continents will also be available in a second edition of the platform.
Advantages to experience Quimbaya Live virtual Tours:
A unique travel experience made available to everyone around the world for only $15 per link.
A perfect solution when planning and preparing a trip to Latin America.
A great entertainment solution when at home and wanting to discover the world and learn about other cultures, history, gastronomy and Unesco world heritage sites.
An amazing and sustainable way to contribute to 10 United Nations Development goals by 2030 such as Decent work, Sustainable communities, Climate action, good well-being, reducing inequalities, responsible consumption, Gender equality, Poverty, industry innovation, Global partnerships.
About Quimbaya Latin America:
For 34 years, Quimbaya Latin America has been offering its clients its expertise in designing and conducting trips to 11 Latin American countries. Its location in the heart of the countries, its teams in 16 local offices and its in-depth knowledge of the destinations have been the key to its success and recognition in the B2B incoming tourism sector in Latin America from five continents.
