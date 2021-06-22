Statement on East Bay Bike Path Meeting

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) met with members of the Rhode Island legislature bordering the East Bay Bike Path on Friday, June 18 to update them on the progress being made to find a permanent, safe solution for the bike path. A list of attendees is below.

RIDOT has begun installing a safe, temporary bike path that will give riders a way to enjoy the path without dismounting. This temporary path should be completed by the end of the year. Simultaneously, RIDOT is working with design consultants to find a way to reduce the cost of replacing both bridges which are severely deteriorated (scroll down for more photos of the rotting, unsafe bridges).

The question for RIDOT is how to get bridges across the rivers at the original estimated cost of $10 million. RIDOT Director Peter Alviti explained that reducing the cost of the utility crossings is key to cost reduction.

At this time, RIDOT is formulating the base technical concept for the project. This is the minimum requirements that consultants must fulfill. Among these are making the new bridges ready for climate change and addressing the cost of relocating utilities.

RIDOT will offer regular updates to East Bay legislators as the plans progress.

List of East Bay legislators in attendance:

Senator Walter Felag

Representative Jason Knight

Representative June Speakman

Representative Liana Cassar

Representative Katherine Kazarian

Representative Susan Donovan

Representative Lauren Carson

Representative Edith Ajello

Representative Gregg Amore

Representative Deborah Ruggiero

Representative Terri Cortvriend