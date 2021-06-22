Jeuvenile Cosmetics, One of the Most Recommended Brands by Dermatologists, are now Available at Boots Pharmacies
Customers can now shop Jeuvenile Cosmetics products at Boots PharmaciesISTANBUL, TURKEY, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeuvenile Cosmetics, one of the top recommended brands by dermatologists, announced that their products are now available at Boots Pharmacy Middle East, UK’s leading pharmacy-led health and beauty retailer.
Acting with a slogan of “Beauty in 3 Steps”, Jeuvenile offers wide range of products for all skin types and problems, such as dry skin, blemishes, and active acnes etc. Jeuvenile is also %100 cruelty-free & vegan. As a responsible manufacturer, the company donates 3% of online sales to animal shelters.
“We are very careful while choosing the retailers selling our products. We are happy to announce that our products are now available in Boots Pharmacies.” said chairman, Altuğ Aynur of Jeuvenile Cosmetics.
About The Company
Our company has been in the cosmetic sector for decades. In 2019, Our company decided to move production to Turkey by importing raw material from our French Suppliers. Our mission is to deliver the best quality cosmetic products to our customers with the most reasonable prices with its expert team in this field. Jeuvenile has adopted the principle of customer satisfaction has successfully established all the infrastructure on this principle.
"Beauty in 3 Steps" Slogan
Jeuvenile skin, body, and hair care sets give better results when used together. Acting with the slogan of beauty in 3 steps, our company primarily produces skin, body and hair care sets consisting of 3 products and helps you to get faster and more effective results.
