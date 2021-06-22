Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 526 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,625 in the last 365 days.

Jeuvenile Cosmetics, One of the Most Recommended Brands by Dermatologists, are now Available at Boots Pharmacies

Jeuvenile Cosmetics

Jeuvenile Cosmetics

Customers can now shop Jeuvenile Cosmetics products at Boots Pharmacies

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeuvenile Cosmetics, one of the top recommended brands by dermatologists, announced that their products are now available at Boots Pharmacy Middle East, UK’s leading pharmacy-led health and beauty retailer.

Acting with a slogan of “Beauty in 3 Steps”, Jeuvenile offers wide range of products for all skin types and problems, such as dry skin, blemishes, and active acnes etc. Jeuvenile is also %100 cruelty-free & vegan. As a responsible manufacturer, the company donates 3% of online sales to animal shelters.

“We are very careful while choosing the retailers selling our products. We are happy to announce that our products are now available in Boots Pharmacies.” said chairman, Altuğ Aynur of Jeuvenile Cosmetics.

About The Company

Our company has been in the cosmetic sector for decades. In 2019, Our company decided to move production to Turkey by importing raw material from our French Suppliers. Our mission is to deliver the best quality cosmetic products to our customers with the most reasonable prices with its expert team in this field. Jeuvenile has adopted the principle of customer satisfaction has successfully established all the infrastructure on this principle.

"Beauty in 3 Steps" Slogan

Jeuvenile skin, body, and hair care sets give better results when used together. Acting with the slogan of beauty in 3 steps, our company primarily produces skin, body and hair care sets consisting of 3 products and helps you to get faster and more effective results.

Media Relations
Jeuvenile Cosmetics
info@jeuvenile.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Jeuvenile Cosmetics, One of the Most Recommended Brands by Dermatologists, are now Available at Boots Pharmacies

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.