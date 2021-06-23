Illinois Expansion of Vision Care - Vision Boutique Opens 6th Location
Vision Boutique Now Open at 3929 North Western Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meet Vision Boutique, a new addition to the North Center Neighborhood, nestled on Western Avenue, just south of Irving Park in Chicago, IL. Formally the location of Artisan Eye Care, Vision Boutique’s 6th location can be found at 3929 North Western Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
About Vision Boutique:
Vision Boutique is established in the midwest, offering full-service vision solutions at 6 locations in Illinois and Indiana. A family-friendly brand, founded by Dr. Neil Boldus and Dr. Helen Tzanetakos, Vision Boutique is patient-focused, with a team of highly-skilled optometrists and opticians offering over 50 years of experience. Vision Boutique extends personalized vision care, comprehensive eye exams, eyewear, and ongoing health support to the community. Vision Boutique offers designer frames, contact lenses, and cutting-edge optical solutions for people of all ages!
Vision Boutique - Chicago’s Best Dry Eye Clinic:
Vision Boutique is Chicago’s Best Dry Eye Clinic, offering TearCare relief for Chronic Dry Eye. Dry eye Syndrome is one of the most common eye conditions worldwide and is caused by chronic lack of sufficient lubrication and moisture on the surface of the eye. Some risk factors include computer use, wearing contact lenses, aging, menopause, smoking, frequent flying, Lasik, extended smartphone use, and general health conditions, among others.
Vision Boutique offers effective treatment options to remedy Dry Eye Syndrome including TearCare relief and punctal plugs. TearCare relief is a wearable eyelid technology that administers gentle heat directly to the meibomian glands to liquefy the meibum and remove blockages, therefore stimulating tear production.
Specializing in:
Dry Eyes, Eye Allergies, Eyeglasses, Contact Lenses, Blue Light Glasses, Sunglasses, Emergency Eye Care, Eye Exams, and Computer Vision Syndrome
Insurances Accepted:
Aetna, BCBS, Cigna, UHC, Always, Avesis, Eyemed, Kraff, Spectera, VCP, VSP, Superior / Davis Versant Health, NVA
Our Locations:
Vision Boutique Madison / 942 West Madison Street, Chicago, IL 60607 / 312-829-6800
Vision Boutique Sheffield / 3053 North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657 / 773-360-8900
Vision Boutique Wells / 1224 North Wells Street, Chicago, IL 60610 / 312-643-2499
Vision Boutique Western / 3929 North Western Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618 / 773-906-5725
West Loop Eye Care / 14 South Peoria Street, Chicago, IL 60607 / 312-432-0080
Vision Boutique St. John / 8319 Wicker Avenue, St John, IN 46373 / 219-228-1776
